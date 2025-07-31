Trisura Announces Timing Of Second Quarter Results Release And Earnings Conference Call
Trisura will release its second quarter 2025 results after market close on Thursday, August 7th, 2025. The company will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, August 8th, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Conference call participants will be David Clare, President and Chief Executive Officer and David Scotland, Chief Financial Officer.
To listen to the call via live audio webcast, please follow the link below:
A replay of the call will be available through the link above.
About Trisura Group
Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Warranty, Corporate Insurance, Program and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada and the United States. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“TSU”.
Further information is available at . Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group's SEDAR+ profile at .
For more information, please contact:
Name: Bryan Sinclair
Tel: 416 607 2135
Email: ...
