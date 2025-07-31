Globant Enterprise AI Powers Next Wave Of Business AI, Incorporating MCP And Enabling Interoperability Via A2A
"Today's enterprise AI landscape is inherently multi-agent and multi-LLM. Globant Enterprise AI was built to thrive in this environment, enabling organizations to model any agentic scenario, from individual agents to coordinated collaborations and complex, cross-channel workflows," said Gastón Milano, CTO of Globant Enterprise AI . "With seamless agent interoperability through A2A and limitless tool integration via new Model Context Protocol (MCP), Globant Enterprise AI acts as the connective tissue for AI agents, tools, and models – bringing enterprise-grade control, context, and scale."
This major update not only expands Globant Enterprise AI's core capabilities, but also positions Globant at the forefront of next-generation enterprise AI infrastructure, offering new levels of automation and integration with real-time web search, intelligent data scraping, and access to cutting-edge AI models, including OpenAI o3-pro, Anthropic Claude 4, xAI Grok 4, Google Imagen 4, and all the Azure AI Foundry models .
Globant Enterprise AI is already making a significant impact across various industries. Organizations using the platform have reported an impressive 80% reduction in legacy system modernization times , allowing them to swiftly adapt to evolving market demands. In software development, companies have achieved a remarkable 50% reduction in costs , enhancing their operational efficiency. These metrics demonstrate how GEAI is driving transformative results and fostering innovation in today's fast-paced business landscape.
To learn more about Globant Enterprise AI , please visit .
About Globant
At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.
-
We have more than 31,100 employees and are present in 36 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.
We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in Media Consultation, Integration, and Business Operations Cloud Service Providers (2024) by IDC MarketScape report.
We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.
We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.
Contact: [email protected]
Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.
For more information, visit .
SOURCE Globant
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment