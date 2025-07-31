Senestech To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, August 7, 2025

Financial results to be released after market close; Conference call to be conducted at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

PHOENIX, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES ), a leader in fertility control for managing animal pest populations, will report second quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025, after the market close on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, to review the results.

Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Live Webcast Information : Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at or .

Replay : A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at for 90 days.

About SenesTech

We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through our expertise in fertility control. We invented ContraPest®, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, as well as EvolveTM Rat and EvolveTM Mouse, EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptives for rodents, reflecting our mission to provide products that are proactive, safe and sustainable. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the successful commercialization of our products; market acceptance of our products; our financial performance, including our ability to fund operations; our ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements; and regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investor: Robert Blum, Lytham Partners, LLC, 602-889-9700, [email protected]

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc., 928-779-4143

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED