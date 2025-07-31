Laredo Oil Unveils Commercialization Of Technology Potentially Unlocking Significant Reserves Of Stranded Oil

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laredo Oil, Inc. ("Laredo Oil") (OTC: LRDC) emphasizes that oil continues to be an important energy source of the domestic and global economy and demand is expected to rise through the next two decades. Laredo Oil plans to capitalize on this opportunity by acquiring select mature oil fields where the company can profitably deploy its proprietary Underground Gravity DrainageTM ("UGD") method to potentially recover stranded oil reserves (reserves previously considered to not be economically recoverable). These fields are undervalued, but through the deployment of the UGD method they may prove to be highly productive.

After more than a decade of research, development, and field testing, Laredo Oil is ready to commercialize its technology to tap into, globally and domestically, this substantial energy opportunity: stranded oil. This virtually untapped resource of potentially significant magnitude is hidden in mature, underutilized reservoirs across the United States and globally.

Management believes the costs of implementing the UGD method are significantly lower than those of other conventional enhanced oil recovery methods. The Company anticipates materially increasing the field oil production rate from prior periods.

"Gravity has been the nemesis of every oil and gas operation regardless of geography," said Mark See, Founder and CEO of Laredo Oil, "At Laredo, we set out to change that. By harvesting the benefits of gravity, we believe our technology can increase oil production up to ten times from current levels at approximately 1/10th the cost in mature reservoirs with the right characteristics. We've spent 14 years proving it. Now, we're ready to commercialize."

The company is engaged in fundraising discussions with a variety of sources across the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, which funds will be necessary to deploy UGD technology across four domestic and international fields within the next 18 months.

Laredo Oil is also in discussions with a number of U.S. broker-dealers in anticipation of a possible uplisting to a securities exchange.

About Laredo Oil, Inc.

Laredo Oil, Inc. (LRDC) is an Austin-based energy innovation company specializing in the development of stranded oil reserves through its proprietary Underground Gravity Drainage (UGD) technology. With a mission to restore American energy independence and maximize asset recovery through science-driven methods, Laredo Oil is helping advance a bold new frontier in U.S. energy development.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words such as "could," "should," "will," " may," " believe," " anticipate," " intend," " estimate," "expect," "project," "continue," "plan," forecast," "predict," "potential," and "future," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Laredo Oil's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Laredo Oil's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include: inability to raise the fund necessary to deploy its Underground Drainage Technology (UGD); its ability to successfully deploy the UGD at scale at cost effectively; the ability to develop the domestic fields and tap into the anticipated oil reserves; litigation, complaints and/or adverse publicity; our ability to comply with laws and regulations applicable to our business; and other events and factors that can be found in Laredo Oil's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2024, and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K, which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and are available on the SEC's website ( ). Except as required by applicable law, Laredo Oil undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release.

SOURCE Laredo Oil, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED