Mission Telecom Giving Launches With $20 Million To Empower Grassroots Movements With Unrestricted Funding

Committed to moving $20 million over the next five years, the organization will support grantees with flexible and political funding to strengthen democracy, advance telecom justice, and build long-term movement infrastructure nationwide

BOULDER, Colo., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Telecom , a nonprofit expanding digital equity and driving systemic change through affordable broadband services and bold philanthropic investments, today officially launched Mission Telecom Giving (MTG) , a program designed to shift power through unrestricted, movement-led funding for grassroots movements, advocacy, and policy change. With a commitment to invest $20 million over the next five years, and $4 million dedicated for 2025, MTG is launching with a focus on three key pillars: multiracial democracy, movement building, and telecom justice. MTG aims to create a different model compared to traditional philanthropy by providing flexible C4 funding with minimal reporting requirements to help support and enable groups to meet the moment and create real power.

"This historical moment demands that philanthropy steps into systems change work with the most powerful resources we can offer," said Ashindi Maxton , Director of Mission Telecom Giving. "We believe in shifting power to those closest to the solutions, and fully trusting them to lead with their own autonomy and vision. We are committed to becoming a force multiplier for our grantees, building genuine power at the grassroots level, and challenging the apolitical status quo in philanthropy."

As democracy and nonprofits face growing attacks and challenges, restrictive funding limits grassroots movements and their power and potential. A recent survey found that 80% of funders believe philanthropy is not in a position to address the new reality that the sector and country face. Most funders in philanthropy remain too cautious, overly restrictive with their funding, and steer clear of supporting C4 work and political activity. In today's polarized political landscape, philanthropy must evolve. MTG serves as a model for philanthropy by showing how long-term, movement-led resources can drive social and political change.

Three key pillars of systemic change guide MTG's approach to philanthropy: strengthening democracy, advancing telecom justice, and building long-term movement infrastructure. MTG is supporting more than 50 grantees nationwide with a special focus on building power and change in the South.

MTG is proud to work closely with its grantees, including Down Home North Carolina , an organization mobilizing working-class communities to strengthen democracy from the ground up; Advance Native Political Leadership , a national organization working to increase representation of Native Americans in elected and appointed offices; We Must Vote , a Mississippi-based group dedicated to increasing voter engagement and education in rural communities; and Black Campaign School , a leadership development program focused on Black political power building, in addition to many more.

"Mission Telecom Giving meets us where we are-rooted in our communities, building power from the ground up," said Todd Zimmer , Founding Co-Executive Director of Down Home North Carolina . "They don't just provide funding–they give us trust, flexibility, and the freedom to lead. With their support, we're organizing on the ground in rural North Carolina, lifting up diverse voices, and building multiracial, working-class power."

"Philanthropy must evolve to recognize that Indigenous leadership is not just a seat at the table-it is the table itself," said Anathea Chino , Co-Founder and Executive Director at Advance Native Political Leadership . "When we invest in Native-led movements, we are not merely supporting campaigns; we are affirming that our communities have the right to define their own futures, to lead with autonomy, and to shape a democracy that reflects our values and our vision."

"Through our transformative partnership with Mission Telecom, We Must Vote has significantly expanded our reach and deepened our impact across Mississippi. Their investment in our mission has allowed us to scale civic engagement efforts in overlooked rural communities, train young leaders across HBCUs and community colleges, and mobilize justice-impacted individuals around their voting rights, " said Toni Johnson , Executive Director of We Must Vote . "Philanthropy like Mission Telecom's is more than a financial commitment-it is a vote of confidence in grassroots leadership and the belief that communities most affected by voter suppression should be at the forefront of change. Without this partnership, our statewide momentum in building lasting civic power simply would not be possible."

"True social change starts with those most affected by injustice," said Jessica Byrd , President of Black Campaign School . "By investing in Black-led movements and giving them the resources and autonomy to lead, we're laying the groundwork for a more just and equitable society. With the help of Mission Telecom Giving, we're empowering communities to drive the systemic change we so urgently need."

By embracing a power-shifting, trust-based, and risk-tolerant funding model, MTG challenges traditional philanthropy and reimagines how change is funded by providing risk capital for social change. MTG aims to advance racial and economic justice and meaningfully shift power to ensure social and political transformation at a time when our country and communities need it the most.

About Mission Telecom Giving

Mission Telecom Giving invests in grassroots organizations driving advocacy, policy, and movement-building toward a multiracial democracy. We aim to shift power and resources while ensuring decision-making and agency remain with the communities leading change. Our work is guided by three key pillars: strengthening democracy, advancing telecom justice, and building long-term movement infrastructure.

