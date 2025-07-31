Sranan Gold Samples Additional High-Grade Gold Mineralization At The Tapanahony Project In Suriname

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces additional high-grade results from sampling within Randy's Pit, which is located within its Tapanahony Project in Suriname.

Nine grab samples were taken from within shafts that were recently opened by local miners (see Figure 1) immediately north of Randy's Pit. The highlight samples returned 76.6 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 23.7 g/t gold, and the most northern shaft showed west-dipping transposed sugary veins with grab samples up to 6.5 g/t gold.

In total, locals have excavated by hand four shafts that range from 20 to 30 metres in depth. Access to these underground workings provides an opportunity to better understand the orientation and associated alteration of the mineralization that will be the target of the initial drill holes of the Company's inaugural drill program. The mineralized saprolite within these workings contains transposed sugary-textured quartz veins and intense sericite-limonite alteration. Quartz veins and iron sulfides that oxidize to limonite are typically associated with gold.

Dr. Dennis LaPoint, EVP of Exploration and Corporate Development, commented: "These shafts and sampling are very exciting for the potential of the Randy trend. This sampling is instrumental in assisting Sranan in the initiation of drilling. We are better defining the orientation of the mineralized structures while demonstrating the presence of high-grade gold."

In addition to the surface and underground sampling, the Company has initiated a trenching program. The trenches are designed to test the continuity of the gold mineralization. The initial trenches will be up to 150 metres to the south beyond the pit limits.

Samples are prepared and assayed by Filab in Paramaribo, Suriname. All samples >2 g/t were re-assayed with 50 gm re-assay and gravimetric assay. Standard QA/QC procedures were followed which showed a satisfactory level of reproducibility. Grab samples indicate promising evidence of high-grade gold. Channel sampling, trenching and drilling are the steps to determine average grade and thickness. The Company notes that grab samples are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.







Figure 1: Recent drone image by Sranan Gold of Randy's Pit, the new shafts, and location of high-grade samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Stock Options

The Company announces that it has granted a total of 100,000 stock options to a consultant at an exercise price C$0.51 per share, for a term of five (5) years.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is located in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas in Suriname. There is significant production from saprolite by local miners along a 4.5-kilometre trend, where several areas of mining have been opened.

Sranan Gold is also exploring its Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims covering an area of 2,335.42 hectares on the Shuswap Highland within the Kamloops Mining Division.

For more information, visit sranangold .

Qualified Person

Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo. a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43‐101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's EVP Exploration and Corporate Development.