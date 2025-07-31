Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Google Algorithm Prioritizes Quality Content In 2025 Rankings As Designrush Names Top SEO Firms


2025-07-31 03:11:44
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - DesignRush lists the top SEO agencies in July as Google's 2025 algorithm puts high-quality, user-focused content front and center. As the search engine refines its ranking signals, consistency, relevance, and audience satisfaction now define SEO success.



DesignRush reveals the best SEO Agencies in July 2025, helping businesses meet the competitive search algorithms

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

"We're seeing Google place more value on how helpful content is," says Kliment Stamenkov, SEO Manager at DesignRush, referencing new data that shows consistent publication of satisfying content as the top Google ranking factor in 2025 .

"While keyword optimization and backlinks still matter, it's the brands that commit to quality, relevance, and frequency that rise to the top. Google rewards what users value, and that starts with content they find useful," Stamenkov adds.

To help brands stay competitive and meet rising algorithm demands , DesignRush connects companies with the top SEO agencies that lead in results-driven search strategies.

From on-site SEO to technical audits and authority-building , these experts help businesses create content that not only ranks high on Google's search results but also resonates with users.

Top SEO Agencies of July 2025 , at a Glance:

1. Funnel Boost Media

  • Location: San Antonio, Texas, USA
  • Industries: Legal, Home Services, Financial Services, eCommerce, Healthcare
  • Website: funnelboostmedia
  • Project Highlight:
     Funnel Boost Media led a local SEO and website revamp for a regional pest control company, resulting in a 500% increase in conversions over six months. The campaign focused on improving site usability, strengthening local search presence, and optimizing the client's business profile - ultimately helping the company rank on page one for more than 20 targeted search terms.

2. NightJarr

  • Location: Johannesburg, South Africa (remote team)
  • Industries: Corporate services, Technology, Education, Hospitality, Media, and FinTech
  • Website: nightjarr

3. WebShare

  • Location: Florianópolis, Brazil
  • Industries: eCommerce, Legal, Education, Corporate/Tech, and Consultancy
  • Website: com

4. Search Hustlers

  • Location: London, United Kingdom
  • Industries: eCommerce SEO, Local Services, Professional Services, and Small-to-Medium Enterprises
  • Website: co

5. Digital Neighbor

  • Location: Tampa, Florida, USA
  • Industries: eCommerce, Healthcare, Local Services, Professional Services
  • Website: digitalneighbor
  • Project Highlight:
    Digital Neighbor partnered with a personal injury firm to dominate local search results, resulting in a 325% increase in SEO sessions. The campaign also delivered a 162% uplift in organic traffic value and a 91% jump in cases signed , through a combined strategy of technical website SEO, targeted content creation, and usability improvements.

6. SEO Jet

  • Location: United Kingdom
  • Industries: Agencies, Consultants
  • Website: co

7. BHMarketer

  • Location: São Paulo, Brazil
  • Industries: Fintech Startups, SaaS, Health & Wellness DTC brands, and fashion/eCommerce businesses
  • Website: bhmarketer

8. Priority Web 365

  • Location: London, United Kingdom
  • Industries: Local Businesses, eCommerce, SMEs
  • Website: priorityweb365

9. iSigma Solutions Inc.

  • Location: Dallas, Texas, USA
  • Industries: B2B Service Providers, Tech Startups, Legal, Healthcare, Manufacturing
  • Website: isigmasolutions

10. RANK REGIME

  • Location: Sydney, Australia
  • Industries: SMEs, Local Retail, Trades, Health, and Professional Services
  • Website: rankregime

11. Luffy & Co. Creatives

  • Location: Kolkata, India
  • Industries: Education, Hospitality, eCommerce, and Creative Industries
  • Website: luffyandco

12. ZAAS.

  • Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • Industries: Creative, Technology, Fashion, Hospitality, and eCommerce
  • Website: zaas

13. The SEO Consultant Agency

  • Location: London, United Kingdom
  • Industries: SMEs and Professional Service Providers
  • Website: seoconsultant

14. Rankpage Marketing (SEO & Conteúdo)

  • Location: São Paulo, Brazil
  • Industries: eCommerce, Education, Professional Service Providers, and Local Commerce
  • Website: com

    15. Studio490 Digital Marketing

    • Location: Huntersville, North Carolina, USA
    • Industries: eCommerce, Professional Services, Hospitality, Retail
    • Website: studio490

    16. NomanAli – Digital Marketing Services Pakistan

    • Location: Karachi, Pakistan
    • Industries: Real Estate, Insurance, Fashion, Home & Garden, Education, Food & Beverage, SaaS
    • Website: nomanali

    17. Lewis SEO Oklahoma City

    • Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA
    • Industries: Construction, Home Services, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Legal, Healthcare, eCommerce
    • Website: oklahomacityokseo

    18. Let's Talk Communication

    • Location: Indore, India
    • Industries: FMCG, Travel & Hospitality, Real Estate, IT & SaaS, Food & Beverage, Logistics
    • Website: letstalkcomm

    19. Dergal Ltd

    • Location: Oxfordshire, United Kingdom
    • Industries: Construction, Engineering, Manufacturing, Education, Corporate Services
    • Website: co

    20. BuildNexa FZE

    • Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates
    • Industries: Real Estate, Retail, Hospitality, MENA Corporate Services
    • Website: buildnexa

    21. Google Ads Consultant

    • Location: Sydney, Australia
    • Industries: eCommerce, Professional Services, Local Business Advertising
    • Website: com

    22. Excel Web Design

    • Location: Cork, Ireland
    • Industries: eCommerce, Tourism, Professional Services, Local SMEs
    • Website: excelwebdesign

    23. RankEmpire

    • Location: Warsaw, Poland
    • Industries: eCommerce, Financial Services, SaaS, Education
    • Website: rankempire

    24. NB Disruptors

    • Location: Lagos, Nigeria
    • Industries: FMCG, Tech Startups, Health & Beauty, Education
    • Website: nbdisruptors

    25. Hawkeye Digital Creators

    • Location: Lagos, Nigeria
    • Industries: Education, Tech, Real Estate, Retail
    • Website: hawkeyedigicreators

    26. Digiseo

    • Location: Casablanca, Morocco
    • Industries: Local Retail, eCommerce, Tourism, Professional Services
    • Website: digiseo

    27. Granat Design Inc.

    • Location: Toronto, Canada
    • Industries: Real Estate, Education, Professional Services, Retail
    • Website: granatdesign

    28. SEO Engico

    • Location: London, United Kingdom
    • Industries: Local London Businesses, Professional Services, SMEs
    • Website: co

    29. Allunique SEO Agency

    • Location: Hyderabad, India
    • Industries: Local SMEs, Educational Institutes, Health & Wellness, Fashion
    • Website: alluniqueblog

    30. NuxLay

    • Location: Lahore, Pakistan
    • Industries: Corporate Services, Education, Startups, SMEs
    • Website: nuxlay

    31. ProxSEO

    • Location: Istanbul, Turkey
    • Industries: Tech Startups, eCommerce, SaaS, Local Services
    • Website: proxseo

    Brands can explore top SEO agencies by location, size, hourly rate, and portfolio directly on DesignRush.

    About DesignRush

    DesignRush is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

