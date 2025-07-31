Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
$MBG: Utility Token Of Multibank Group Now Live On Lbank


2025-07-31 03:11:43
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - LBank has officially listed $MBG, the utility token of global financial conglomerate MultiBank Group, at 09:00 UTC on July 29, 2025. The MBG/USDT trading pair is live in the Innovation Zone.




$MBG Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Founded in 2005, MultiBank Group is a regulated financial ecosystem with over 25 offices worldwide and 17 licenses across five continents. It serves more than 2 million clients and posted $4.5 trillion in trading volume in 2024. $MBG now extends its digital footprint as a core utility token for MultiBank's integrated financial infrastructure.

A Utility Layer Across Four Pillars

According to its whitepaper, $MBG is an ERC-20 utility token powering operations across four business lines:

  • MultiBank FX/CFDs : Traders can use $MBG for fee discounts and platform access. IBs and social traders may potentially benefit from token-based rebates and loyalty tiers.
  • MEX Exchange (Institutional ECN) : A hybrid FX and crypto ECN for emerging markets, MEX uses $MBG to automate settlement, reduce counterparty risk, and offer smart contract-based margin and
  • MultiBank (Crypto Exchange) : Regulated in the UAE, Australia, and Seychelles, the platform offers spot and leveraged trading. $MBG is used for trading fee discounts, launchpad access, staking, and token buy-in
  • MultiBank RWA : In 2025, MultiBank signed a $3B RWA tokenization agreement with MAG Development, focused on Dubai real estate. $MBG grants users fee discounts and early access from revenue-based token burns.

$MBG: Designed for Real Flow

$MBG enables three main utilities: fee payment, staking, and on-chain settlement across platforms.

Staking unlocks access to premium features and higher limits. For institutions, $MBG facilitates internal settlement with audit-friendly smart contracts and MPC-secured custody.

MultiBank emphasizes that $MBG is a utility token , not a security or equity instrument. It is part of a regulated, compliant infrastructure spanning TradFi, crypto, and tokenized real-world assets.

Roadmap Highlights (2024-2027)

Key milestones already achieved include:

  • Launch of MultiBank (60+ spot pairs, fiat ramps, MPC custody)
  • Completion of $3B RWA tokenization deal with MAG
  • MultiBank FX hitting $35B in daily FX volume
  • VARA licensing and AUSTRAC registration
  • Launch of staking and token utility layer
  • Token Generation Event (TGE) and $MBG listing on LBank

Upcoming developments include:

  • A decentralized crypto ECN
  • Expansion of derivatives offerings
  • AI-powered trading tools
  • Launch of the MultiBank Smart Chain
  • Enhanced RWA settlement and utility features

Listing Momentum

The token's Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) followed its Token Generation Event (TGE), making $MBG available for public trading on multiple platforms immediately.

With the listing now live on LBank, MultiBank Group brings a regulated, multi-market utility token to broader audiences-bridging traditional finance with Web3 infrastructure in a transparent, scalable way.

Learn More:

Trade on LBank:

Follow Multibank:

  • X: @multibank_io
  • Telegram: t/MultiBank_io
  • LinkedIn: MultiBank Group
  • Instagram: @multibank_group

About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.
Start Trading Now: lbank
Community & Social Media:
Telegram
Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

