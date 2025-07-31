$MBG: Utility Token Of Multibank Group Now Live On Lbank
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Founded in 2005, MultiBank Group is a regulated financial ecosystem with over 25 offices worldwide and 17 licenses across five continents. It serves more than 2 million clients and posted $4.5 trillion in trading volume in 2024. $MBG now extends its digital footprint as a core utility token for MultiBank's integrated financial infrastructure.
A Utility Layer Across Four Pillars
According to its whitepaper, $MBG is an ERC-20 utility token powering operations across four business lines:
- MultiBank FX/CFDs : Traders can use $MBG for fee discounts and platform access. IBs and social traders may potentially benefit from token-based rebates and loyalty tiers. MEX Exchange (Institutional ECN) : A hybrid FX and crypto ECN for emerging markets, MEX uses $MBG to automate settlement, reduce counterparty risk, and offer smart contract-based margin and MultiBank (Crypto Exchange) : Regulated in the UAE, Australia, and Seychelles, the platform offers spot and leveraged trading. $MBG is used for trading fee discounts, launchpad access, staking, and token buy-in MultiBank RWA : In 2025, MultiBank signed a $3B RWA tokenization agreement with MAG Development, focused on Dubai real estate. $MBG grants users fee discounts and early access from revenue-based token burns.
$MBG: Designed for Real Flow
$MBG enables three main utilities: fee payment, staking, and on-chain settlement across platforms.
Staking unlocks access to premium features and higher limits. For institutions, $MBG facilitates internal settlement with audit-friendly smart contracts and MPC-secured custody.
MultiBank emphasizes that $MBG is a utility token , not a security or equity instrument. It is part of a regulated, compliant infrastructure spanning TradFi, crypto, and tokenized real-world assets.
Roadmap Highlights (2024-2027)
Key milestones already achieved include:
- Launch of MultiBank (60+ spot pairs, fiat ramps, MPC custody) Completion of $3B RWA tokenization deal with MAG MultiBank FX hitting $35B in daily FX volume VARA licensing and AUSTRAC registration Launch of staking and token utility layer Token Generation Event (TGE) and $MBG listing on LBank
Upcoming developments include:
- A decentralized crypto ECN Expansion of derivatives offerings AI-powered trading tools Launch of the MultiBank Smart Chain Enhanced RWA settlement and utility features
Listing Momentum
The token's Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) followed its Token Generation Event (TGE), making $MBG available for public trading on multiple platforms immediately.
With the listing now live on LBank, MultiBank Group brings a regulated, multi-market utility token to broader audiences-bridging traditional finance with Web3 infrastructure in a transparent, scalable way.
Learn More:
Trade on LBank:
Follow Multibank:
- X: @multibank_io
Telegram: t/MultiBank_io
LinkedIn: MultiBank Group
Instagram: @multibank_group
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.
Start Trading Now: lbank
Community & Social Media:
Telegram
Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment