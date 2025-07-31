$MBG: Utility Token Of Multibank Group Now Live On Lbank

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - LBank has officially listed $MBG, the utility token of global financial conglomerate MultiBank Group, at 09:00 UTC on July 29, 2025. The MBG/USDT trading pair is live in the Innovation Zone.







Founded in 2005, MultiBank Group is a regulated financial ecosystem with over 25 offices worldwide and 17 licenses across five continents. It serves more than 2 million clients and posted $4.5 trillion in trading volume in 2024. $MBG now extends its digital footprint as a core utility token for MultiBank's integrated financial infrastructure.

A Utility Layer Across Four Pillars

According to its whitepaper, $MBG is an ERC-20 utility token powering operations across four business lines:



MultiBank FX/CFDs : Traders can use $MBG for fee discounts and platform access. IBs and social traders may potentially benefit from token-based rebates and loyalty tiers.

MEX Exchange (Institutional ECN) : A hybrid FX and crypto ECN for emerging markets, MEX uses $MBG to automate settlement, reduce counterparty risk, and offer smart contract-based margin and

MultiBank (Crypto Exchange) : Regulated in the UAE, Australia, and Seychelles, the platform offers spot and leveraged trading. $MBG is used for trading fee discounts, launchpad access, staking, and token buy-in MultiBank RWA : In 2025, MultiBank signed a $3B RWA tokenization agreement with MAG Development, focused on Dubai real estate. $MBG grants users fee discounts and early access from revenue-based token burns.

$MBG: Designed for Real Flow

$MBG enables three main utilities: fee payment, staking, and on-chain settlement across platforms.

Staking unlocks access to premium features and higher limits. For institutions, $MBG facilitates internal settlement with audit-friendly smart contracts and MPC-secured custody.

MultiBank emphasizes that $MBG is a utility token , not a security or equity instrument. It is part of a regulated, compliant infrastructure spanning TradFi, crypto, and tokenized real-world assets.

Roadmap Highlights (2024-2027)

Key milestones already achieved include:



Launch of MultiBank (60+ spot pairs, fiat ramps, MPC custody)

Completion of $3B RWA tokenization deal with MAG

MultiBank FX hitting $35B in daily FX volume

VARA licensing and AUSTRAC registration

Launch of staking and token utility layer Token Generation Event (TGE) and $MBG listing on LBank

Upcoming developments include:



A decentralized crypto ECN

Expansion of derivatives offerings

AI-powered trading tools

Launch of the MultiBank Smart Chain Enhanced RWA settlement and utility features

Listing Momentum

The token's Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) followed its Token Generation Event (TGE), making $MBG available for public trading on multiple platforms immediately.

With the listing now live on LBank, MultiBank Group brings a regulated, multi-market utility token to broader audiences-bridging traditional finance with Web3 infrastructure in a transparent, scalable way.

