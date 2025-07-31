Doroni Aerospace Responds To FAA Finalization Of MOSAIC Rule: A Transformational Shift For Personal Air Mobility

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - Doroni Aerospace , developer of the H1-X personal electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today issued a formal response to the FAA's finalization of the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) rule. This regulatory shift marks the most significant development to date for the future of personal flight in the United States and directly advances Doroni's path to market.







The final MOSAIC rule formally expands the Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) category to include powered-lift aircraft and electric propulsion systems. It removes outdated weight restrictions and allows manufacturers to certify aircraft using industry-developed consensus standards. The rule also simplifies pilot requirements, allowing qualified individuals to operate aircraft like the H1-X with a sport pilot certificate and a valid U.S. driver's license.

"This is the regulatory moment we've been building toward since the beginning," said Doron Merdinger , CEO and Founder of Doroni Aerospace . "Until today, the H1-X existed in a regulatory gray zone. Now, the FAA has officially created a category that fits the exact kind of vehicle we've spent years engineering-a safe, sustainable, and intuitive aircraft designed for personal ownership. This transforms our certification roadmap, expands our customer base, and validates our vision of making flight part of everyday life."







The FAA's rule directly addresses key barriers that previously limited the certification and adoption of lightweight electric aircraft. These include:



Aircraft Category Clarity : The H1-X, which previously exceeded the LSA weight limit, now fits within the new MOSAIC criteria. The FAA now uses stall speed, not weight, as the defining metric.

Simplified Pilot Access : Sport pilots no longer need an FAA medical certificate. With the proper endorsements, they can operate more complex aircraft and fly at night, significantly increasing utility and access. Accelerated Certification : The use of consensus-based standards offers a faster and more cost-effective path to approval than traditional Part 23 certification, reducing risk and enabling earlier market entry.

MOSAIC's recognition of simplified flight controls also supports Doroni's mission to make flying as intuitive as driving. With a human-centered control interface and multiple safety redundancies, the H1-X is built to be a practical, everyday aircraft.







"This landmark rule aims to increase the availability of safe, modern, and affordable aircraft for recreational aviation, flight training, and certain aerial work," said FAA Administrator, Bryan Bedford in a news release. "It enables industry to meet the growing demand for more versatile aircraft with higher performance capabilities while maintaining high standards of safety."

This regulatory advancement reshapes the conversation around eVTOL ownership. What was once a forward-looking concept is now supported by federal policy and a clear path to commercialization.

About Doroni Aerospace

Founded in 2017, Doroni Aerospace is a U.S.-based company developing the H1-X-a two-seat personal eVTOL aircraft designed for everyday use. With electric propulsion, vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, and an emphasis on intuitive control and enhanced safety, Doroni's mission is to make flight accessible, immersive, and sustainable. The H1-X is currently in advanced prototype development, with full-scale demonstration and certification efforts underway.