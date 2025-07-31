National Security Council Highlights Syria, Middle East Tensions In Key Statement
The Council reiterated its continued support for the Syrian government's initiatives aimed at preserving the country's unity, stability, and territorial integrity.
In addition to developments in Syria, the Council reviewed the wider regional picture, particularly the ramifications of Israel's recent strike on Iran. It called for restraint in the Middle East, warning against the outbreak of new hostilities in a region already grappling with deep-seated vulnerabilities.
The statement strongly condemned Israel's actions, accusing it of persistently violating international law by targeting not only Iran but also Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen. It urged the international community to step up and stop what it described as Israel's ongoing acts of genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza, warning that Tel Aviv's escalation could plunge the region into wider catastrophe.
Turning to Eastern Europe, the Council expressed growing concern about signs of intensifying conflict in the Russia-Ukraine war. Türkiye restated its willingness to take on a constructive role in promoting a sustainable peace in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment