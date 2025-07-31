National Security Council Highlights Syria, Middle East Tensions In Key Statement

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Turkish National Security Council has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Syria's sovereignty and territorial unity, emphasising that efforts to prevent attacks and foreign occupations in the region remain a strategic priority. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Council highlighted the importance of countering separatist and destabilising activities at a time when Syria faces renewed risks of falling back into violence and turmoil.

The Council reiterated its continued support for the Syrian government's initiatives aimed at preserving the country's unity, stability, and territorial integrity.

In addition to developments in Syria, the Council reviewed the wider regional picture, particularly the ramifications of Israel's recent strike on Iran. It called for restraint in the Middle East, warning against the outbreak of new hostilities in a region already grappling with deep-seated vulnerabilities.

The statement strongly condemned Israel's actions, accusing it of persistently violating international law by targeting not only Iran but also Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen. It urged the international community to step up and stop what it described as Israel's ongoing acts of genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza, warning that Tel Aviv's escalation could plunge the region into wider catastrophe.

Turning to Eastern Europe, the Council expressed growing concern about signs of intensifying conflict in the Russia-Ukraine war. Türkiye restated its willingness to take on a constructive role in promoting a sustainable peace in the region.