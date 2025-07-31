Aztv Employee Injured By Landmine Laid By Armenian Forces Testifies In Court
According to AzerTag, Mammadov testified that AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov, AzerTag correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov, and the deputy representative of the Susuzlug village administrative district, Arif Aliyev, were killed in the explosion. He added that four others, including himself, sustained bodily injuries as a result of the incident.
In response to questions from the state prosecutor, Mammadov noted that the road where the explosion occurred had previously been in regular use.“In my opinion, the mine was placed later as part of a sabotage operation,” he stated.
The injured party also answered questions from the defendants.
It should be noted that the trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia continues, where they stand accused of numerous serious crimes committed as part of Armenia's military aggression. These include crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes such as preparing and waging an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other grave offences.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment