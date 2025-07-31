Aztv Employee Injured By Landmine Laid By Armenian Forces Testifies In Court

MENAFN - AzerNews) On 31 July, at the Baku Military Court, the injured party, Emin Mammadov, gave testimony in the ongoing trial concerning crimes committed by Armenian nationals. Mammadov stated that he had been dispatched to Kalbajar as an AzTV employee to conduct filming, and on 4 June 2021, while travelling by vehicle through the village of Susuzlug, a tank mine planted by Armenian armed forces detonated.

According to AzerTag, Mammadov testified that AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov, AzerTag correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov, and the deputy representative of the Susuzlug village administrative district, Arif Aliyev, were killed in the explosion. He added that four others, including himself, sustained bodily injuries as a result of the incident.

In response to questions from the state prosecutor, Mammadov noted that the road where the explosion occurred had previously been in regular use.“In my opinion, the mine was placed later as part of a sabotage operation,” he stated.

The injured party also answered questions from the defendants.

It should be noted that the trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia continues, where they stand accused of numerous serious crimes committed as part of Armenia's military aggression. These include crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes such as preparing and waging an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other grave offences.