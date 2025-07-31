Pertussis Market Growth Projections 2024-2034: Delveinsight Analysis Iliad Biotechnologies, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Serum Institute, Bilthoven

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Pertussis Companies in the market include - Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline, ILiAD Biotechnologies, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, and others.

DelveInsight's “Pertussis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Pertussis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pertussis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Pertussis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Pertussis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Pertussis Market Report:



The Pertussis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

To assess vaccination coverage for each dose of the DTP vaccine in the 7MM, data from the WHO/UNICEF Joint Reporting Form on Immunization (JRF), country-specific organizations, and research studies were utilized.

In 2022, pertussis vaccination coverage in the United States reached around 19 million individuals. The highest coverage was observed in the 18 and older age group, with approximately 5 million vaccinations administered.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, around 34 million people were vaccinated against Pertussis in the 7MM in 2022, and this number is expected to grow throughout the forecast period (2024–2034).

Key Pertussis Companies: Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline, ILiAD Biotechnologies, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, and others

Key Pertussis Therapies: ADACEL, BOOSTRIX, BPZE1, BK1310/MT-2355, and others The Pertussis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Pertussis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Pertussis market dynamics.

Pertussis Overview

Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis. It is characterized by severe coughing fits, often with a "whooping" sound when the person breathes in after coughing. Pertussis can affect people of all ages, but it is particularly severe in infants and young children who have not been fully vaccinated.

Get a Free sample for the Pertussis Market Report

Pertussis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Pertussis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Pertussis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Pertussis

Prevalent Cases of Pertussis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Pertussis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Pertussis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Pertussis epidemiology trends @ Pertussis Epidemiology Forecast

Pertussis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Pertussis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Pertussis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Pertussis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Pertussis Therapies and Key Companies



ADACEL: Sanofi Pasteur

BOOSTRIX: GlaxoSmithKline

BPZE1: ILiAD Biotechnologies BK1310/MT-2355: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Pertussis market share @ Pertussis Treatment Market

Pertussis Market Drivers



Increase in the recommendation of vaccination programs in pregnant women

Increasing Awareness Programs Increasing population of pertussis

Pertussis Market Barriers



Acellular vaccines less effective in the current market

Lack of patient awareness

Barriers to developing a new whole-cell version of pertussis vaccine Different vaccination policies amongst various countries

Scope of the Pertussis Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Pertussis Companies: Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline, ILiAD Biotechnologies, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, and others

Key Pertussis Therapies: ADACEL, BOOSTRIX, BPZE1, BK1310/MT-2355, and others

Pertussis Therapeutic Assessment: Pertussis current marketed and Pertussis emerging therapies

Pertussis Market Dynamic s: Pertussis market drivers and Pertussis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Pertussis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Pertussis Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Pertussis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Pertussis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Pertussis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Pertussis

3. SWOT analysis of Pertussis

4. Pertussis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Pertussis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Pertussis Disease Background and Overview

7. Pertussis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Pertussis

9. Pertussis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Pertussis Unmet Needs

11. Pertussis Emerging Therapies

12. Pertussis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Pertussis Market Analysis (2020-2034)

14. Pertussis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Pertussis Market Drivers

16. Pertussis Market Barriers

17. Pertussis Appendix

18. Pertussis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.