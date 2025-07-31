Pertussis Market Growth Projections 2024-2034: Delveinsight Analysis Iliad Biotechnologies, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Serum Institute, Bilthoven
The Key Pertussis Companies in the market include - Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline, ILiAD Biotechnologies, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, and others.
DelveInsight's “Pertussis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Pertussis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pertussis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.
To Know in detail about the Pertussis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Pertussis Market Forecast
Some of the key facts of the Pertussis Market Report:
The Pertussis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)
To assess vaccination coverage for each dose of the DTP vaccine in the 7MM, data from the WHO/UNICEF Joint Reporting Form on Immunization (JRF), country-specific organizations, and research studies were utilized.
In 2022, pertussis vaccination coverage in the United States reached around 19 million individuals. The highest coverage was observed in the 18 and older age group, with approximately 5 million vaccinations administered.
According to DelveInsight's estimates, around 34 million people were vaccinated against Pertussis in the 7MM in 2022, and this number is expected to grow throughout the forecast period (2024–2034).
Key Pertussis Companies: Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline, ILiAD Biotechnologies, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, and others
Key Pertussis Therapies: ADACEL, BOOSTRIX, BPZE1, BK1310/MT-2355, and others
The Pertussis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Pertussis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Pertussis market dynamics.
Pertussis Overview
Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis. It is characterized by severe coughing fits, often with a "whooping" sound when the person breathes in after coughing. Pertussis can affect people of all ages, but it is particularly severe in infants and young children who have not been fully vaccinated.
Get a Free sample for the Pertussis Market Report
Pertussis Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Pertussis Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Pertussis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Pertussis
Prevalent Cases of Pertussis by severity
Gender-specific Prevalence of Pertussis
Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Pertussis
Download the report to understand which factors are driving Pertussis epidemiology trends @ Pertussis Epidemiology Forecast
Pertussis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Pertussis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Pertussis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Pertussis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Pertussis Therapies and Key Companies
ADACEL: Sanofi Pasteur
BOOSTRIX: GlaxoSmithKline
BPZE1: ILiAD Biotechnologies
BK1310/MT-2355: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
Discover more about therapies set to grab major Pertussis market share @ Pertussis Treatment Market
Pertussis Market Drivers
Increase in the recommendation of vaccination programs in pregnant women
Increasing Awareness Programs
Increasing population of pertussis
Pertussis Market Barriers
Acellular vaccines less effective in the current market
Lack of patient awareness
Barriers to developing a new whole-cell version of pertussis vaccine
Different vaccination policies amongst various countries
Scope of the Pertussis Market Report
Study Period: 2020–2034
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Key Pertussis Companies: Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline, ILiAD Biotechnologies, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, and others
Key Pertussis Therapies: ADACEL, BOOSTRIX, BPZE1, BK1310/MT-2355, and others
Pertussis Therapeutic Assessment: Pertussis current marketed and Pertussis emerging therapies
Pertussis Market Dynamic s: Pertussis market drivers and Pertussis market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Pertussis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Pertussis Market Access and Reimbursement
To know more about Pertussis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Pertussis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment
Table of Contents
1. Pertussis Market Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary for Pertussis
3. SWOT analysis of Pertussis
4. Pertussis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance
5. Pertussis Market Overview at a Glance
6. Pertussis Disease Background and Overview
7. Pertussis Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Pertussis
9. Pertussis Current Treatment and Medical Practices
10. Pertussis Unmet Needs
11. Pertussis Emerging Therapies
12. Pertussis Market Outlook
13. Country-Wise Pertussis Market Analysis (2020-2034)
14. Pertussis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies
15. Pertussis Market Drivers
16. Pertussis Market Barriers
17. Pertussis Appendix
18. Pertussis Report Methodology
19. DelveInsight Capabilities
20. Disclaimer
21. About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.
It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment