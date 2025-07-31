Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Egypt: Suez Canal Traffic Decline By Half Due To Houthi Attacks


2025-07-31 03:05:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, July 31 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Osama Rabie announced on Thursday that ship passage through the canal has decreased by 50 percent due to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, leading to a decline in revenues by 60 percent.
During celebrations of the canal's 69th nationalization anniversary, Rabie noted that the canal used to witness passage of between 75 to 80 ships daily, prior to the events of October 7, 2023, leading to a decline to around 30 to 35 ships.
He added that the effects of the crisis began to emerge in January 2024 after the Houthi group targeted commercial ships passing through the Bab al-Mandeb Straight and the Red Sea.
More than 1.1 million ships have crossed the canal since its nationalization, with total revenues exceeding USD 153 billion, reflecting the enormous economic return for Egypt.
The Egyptian government nationalized the Suez Canal Company in 1956, transferring ownership to the state after more than eight decades of foreign ownership. (end)
mm


MENAFN31072025000071011013ID1109869879

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search