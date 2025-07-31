Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Arabia Hails Portugal's Plan To Recognize State Of Palestine


2025-07-31 03:05:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 31 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomed the announcement by the Portuguese government of commencing the process of recognizing the State of Palestine in September.
This positive step contributes to the implementation of the two-state solution and realization of peace, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Thursday.
The Ministry reiterated its call for other international partners to follow suit and recognize the Palestinian state in order to help establish fair and comprehensive peace in the Middle East. (pickup previous)
