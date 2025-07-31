HOLLYWOOD INDEPENDENT MUSIC AWARDS: A SPECTACULAR GLOBAL CELEBRATION

NYA Performs at the HIMA in Hollywood

Abstract Mindstate with Stephen "Bud'da" Anderson

Shane Henry with Lockwood Barr & Leah Silberman

LOS ANGELES, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The annual Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA) held last night on Wednesday, July 30th at the historic Avalon Hollywood in California was a festive international celebration for independent music from around the globe. The venue was full of indie artists from several countries, industry leaders and celebrated names in the music business.Steering the jam-packed event as was host Allison Hagendorf , a celebrated music journalist, media personality, television host, and industry executive with a career spanning nearly 25 years. The HIMA honored an array of music styles and behind-the-scenes professionals who are responsible for some of today's finest independent music. Artists, producers, record labels, publishers, audio engineers were lauded, including Tracie Verlinde of BMI who received the Outstanding Music Executive Award. Presenters included Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated and platinum-selling songwriting duo Allan Rich & Jed Friedman (“Run to You” by Whitney Houston and many more), TV composer, songwriter, and producer Roahn Hylton (“The Wonder Years” reboot theme song, Bel-Air, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, Chef's Table), Kay Hanley (Letters to Cleo), major label executive Nick Light, Chicago Hip Hop legend, Greg“Olskool Ice-Gre” Lewis and Pierre de Reeder of the band Rilo Kiley.Live performers comprised of rising stars Stefano Langone (Best Male Vocal), NYA (Best Rock/Pop), Shane Henry (Best Original Recording) with Lockwood Barr (Best Traditional Country) and Leah Silberman, Abstract Mindstate (Best Adult Contemporary Hip Hop) and Nashville sensation Lily Grace (Best Country Crossover).Winners included artists from around the world. Best World Music went to Jjumba Lubowa Aligaweesa from Uganda, Roberto Tola won Best Jazz (Smooth/Cool) from Italy, and Elle Márjá winner of the Ghost Rocket Theme Song from Norway. A truly international field of independent artists.The full list of HIMA winners can be found on the HIMA“Winners” page HERE .The HIMA is an extension of the Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA), which is an annual event celebrating the songs and scores in all visual media including film, TV, video games, commercials, trailers, music videos, documentaries, and other new visual media. For over a decade, the HMMA has included independent music categories in its awards program. Many independent artists attribute the HMMA as a significant catalyst for their music careers. With exponential growth of the HMMA, and increased engagement from indie artists around the globe, the need for a stand-alone platform to specifically recognize independent music was undeniable.After the main event, the official HIMA After Party was held in Bardot, at the top level of the Avalon. This intimate gathering of 300 enjoyed mixing, mingling and networking while listening to live performances by nominees including Willow Seixas and Emilia Vaughn, both based in SoCal, Lockwood Barr based in Nashville and Elle Márjá from Norway.Event photos, video clips and more can be found on the HIMA website, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and other social media platforms.For general inquiries: ...

