Watch: New Patrol To Monitor Hazardous Materials In Abu Dhabi
The UAE has always been at the forefront when it comes to protecting the environment and Abu Dhabi is taking further steps to keep the ecosystem safe.
Authorities in the country's capital on Thursday, July 31, launched a patrol that will monitor hazardous materials.
Named Raqeeb Patrol, it will assist the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre (ADHMMC) during field inspections.
The Raqeeb Patrol integrates technological developments aimed at promoting a sustainable environment that supports public health and safety, ADHMMC said.
The Raqeeb Patrol, will enhance operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making by gathering and analysing field data, enabling the proactive detection of hazardous materials in alignment with Abu Dhabi's public safety standards.
The Raqeeb Patrol will support the development of an integrated regulatory system that protects lives and property in Abu Dhabi.
Watch the video below:
"Raqeeb Patrol focuses during field inspections on monitoring hazardous materials of various types, including gases, liquids and solids. Raqeeb Patrol contributes to enhancing the strategic objective of the Hazardous Materials Management Centre and improving commercial establishments' compliance with legislation and regulations by assisting field teams in detecting violations or non-compliance practices, Taif Al Yafei, Operating Room Officer, ADHMMC, said.
"These technologies help raise occupational safety standards by providing direct protection to teams handling hazardous materials. Additionally, then patrol is equipped with specialised personal protective equipment to ensure the safety of inspectors during field operations, Abdulla Al Hosani, Audit and Compliance Section Head, ADHMMC, said.
