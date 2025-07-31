5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Dubai And Abu Dhabi: From Laser Tag Battles To Sunset Brunches

This weekend, ditch the ordinary and dive into immersive experiences across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Whether you're teaming up for a laser tag face-off inspired by your favourite shooters, toasting to golden hour at a sunset brunch, or wandering through the wizarding world of Harry Potter, there's something for every kind of weekend warrior. Here are the top picks you won't want to miss:

Laser tag showdown

Step away from the screen and into a live-action arena with LocoBear's Log Off & Level Up - a laser tag showdown inspired by Valorant and Call of Duty. Join fans and fellow players for team-based modes like Team Deathmatch, relax post-game in the neon-lit Respawn Lounge, or book a corporate session for a tactical twist on team building.

LocoBear Dubai | From Dh250 (250 credits minimum) | @locobeardubai for bookings and details

Step into the wizarding world

Celebrate Harry Potter's birthday weekend in true magical style! Harry Potter: The Exhibition is now open at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi. Fans of all ages can explore iconic film moments, original props, interactive experiences (like choosing your Hogwarts house and Patronus), and immersive environments from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts universe.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi | Now open six days a week (closed Tuesdays), until September 21 | Tickets from Dh115 at harrypotterexhibition

Head to Narnia

Experience a bold Asian fusion menu with live DJ vibes and a lively atmosphere at Narnia. Tuck into sushi, tempura, duck breast, filet mignon, and indulgent desserts like wagashi mochi and vanilla panna cotta - perfect for wrapping up the weekend in style at the venue in Vida Downtown Residences, Dubai | Daily, 6pm – 12am

A golden Mediterranean summer

Transport yourself to the sun-drenched shores of Europe with La Baia's luxe summer collaboration with French beauty brand NUXE. Running from July 31 to August 16, the beach club's poolside and sunset terrace will be transformed with chic activations, radiant rituals, and exclusive NUXE gift boxes (available on a first-come basis). Expect striped loungers, lemon trees, golden hour glow-ups, and Mediterranean-inspired lounging by day - and a shimmering, scent-infused atmosphere by night.

La Baia, J1 Beach, Dubai | July 31 – August 16 | +971 4 570 2482

Sunset brunch to late-night beats

Eva Beach Club brings a two-part Friday ritual to Palm Jumeirah with a sunset coastal brunch from 7pm to 11pm, featuring Mediterranean-inspired sharing plates and signature beverages. Later, the night shifts gears with the return of SeeYouFrday (SYF)-a no-frills, music-first party. With a stacked launch lineup and free entry before midnight, it's the perfect blend of beachside dining and authentic after-dark culture. Brunch packages start from Dh295.

Eva Beach Club, Palm Jumeirah | Every Friday, 7pm till late | +971 4 510 4800