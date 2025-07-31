KAGA FEI Expands Wireless Module Lineup With Bluetooth 6 Support
|
Sample
|
: October 2025
|
Start of mass production
|
: January 2026
About Trademarks
The product names and other proper nouns mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
*1. PSA: PSA (Platform Security Architecture) is a certification scheme led by Arm. Level 3 is the highest level of certification for protecting IoT devices from physical and software attacks.
*2. Matter standard: A smart home standard developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) to promote interoperability between smart home devices and IoT platforms from different manufacturers.
KAGA FEI website
Disclaimer
Product specifications, service content, etc. stated in the news release are as of the date of announcement and is subject to change without notice.
View source version on businesswire:
Permalink
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Launches A2ZUSDT For Futures Trading With 50X Leverage And Bot Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Ika Launches Mainnet To Enable Native Cross-Chain Asset Control On Sui Blockchain
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment