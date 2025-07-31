Interactive Brokers Launches Version 1.0 Of IBKR Desktop, Delivering A Comprehensive Trading Experience In One Platform...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced the official launch of Version 1.0 of IBKR Desktop, a next-generation trading platform that balances simplicity with advanced functionality. This release follows two years of iterative beta development and introduces a fully featured desktop trading experience for investors worldwide.

IBKR Desktop is designed to serve as a primary trading platform for both retail and professional clients. It combines all key trading workflow components, including discovery, analysis, execution, and portfolio management, in a powerful and intuitive interface.

“We built IBKR Desktop to meet the needs of all investors, from experienced traders to those just getting started,” said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers.“With this release, we are delivering a platform that is easy to use yet rich in features, allowing users to start their trading journey with this platform and easily move to more advanced tools as their trading needs evolve.”

Key features and updates in Version 1.0 include:



A full suite of core trading tools such as Portfolio, Watchlist, Advanced Charts, Options Chains, Level 2 Market Depth, and Time & Sales

Enhanced Global Search for faster access to securities, tools, and platform functions

New Investment Themes discovery feature

Improved translations and language support for IBKR's global clients White-branded services making IBKR Desktop available for Introducing Brokers and other institutional clients

Launching Version 1.0 marks a significant milestone in the platform's evolution. IBKR Desktop now delivers the core functionality of IBKR's flagship desktop platform, Trader Workstation, and is equipped to support every phase of the trading lifecycle, from idea generation and market research to execution and post-trade analysis.

IBKR Desktop is part of Interactive Brokers' broader platform suite, including IBKR Mobile for trading on the go, Client Portal for streamlined web-based access, Trader Workstation (TWS) for advanced users and IBKR ForecastTrader for trading predictions on topics including economic, government, financial or climate indicators. Each platform is built on the same robust infrastructure, giving clients the flexibility to trade how, when, and where they choose.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and forecast contracts around the clock on over 160 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers, and many others.

