USD/SGD Analysis Today 31/07: Strong Reversal Higher (Chart)
However, interest rate considerations are hitting the USD/SGD now. Yesterday's tough stance by Jerome Powell may have surprised financial institutions who believed he would at a minimum off the chance of a rate cut in September. While he says remains open to all considerations, behavioral sentiment clearly is interpreting Powell's rhetoric as hawkish regarding interest rates until the Fed feels comfortable about tariff ramifications. The USD/SGD went from a rathe tame 1.28000 to 1.29700 thereabouts with considerable price velocity upwards yesterday.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewNear-Term Speculation in the USD/SGDThis morning's price action in the USD/SGD continues to see the currency pair maintain its short-term highs. The 1.29500 mark looks to be important and may serve as a psychological ratio for financial institutions. If the level is sustained with higher values, this will indicate more nervousness and the belief the USD/SGD can move higher near-term.
- If the 1.29300 level starts to see action and is sustained, this might indicate some financial institutions believe the currency pair is overbought. Today and tomorrow tariff news from the White House will be heard. Also tomorrow the U.S jobs numbers will be published. Traders in the near-term need to understand financial institutions are nervous. Perhaps the buying in the USD/SGD has been overdone, but the move upwards should be given respect.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Launches A2ZUSDT For Futures Trading With 50X Leverage And Bot Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Ika Launches Mainnet To Enable Native Cross-Chain Asset Control On Sui Blockchain
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment