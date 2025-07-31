Rajasthan HC Sends Notice To Chief Secy, Other Officials Over Jhalawar School Tragedy

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, July 31 (IANS) The Rajasthan High Court has sent notice to top officials in connection with the school roof collapse incident in Jhalawar wherein seven innocent lives were lost, demanding accountability.

Justice Sameer Jain's bench has issued notices to the Union Education Secretary, Rajasthan's Chief Secretary, and other concerned officials seeking accountability.

The court observed that had the formalities and safety measures being discussed now been taken timely, the innocent lives lost could have been saved.

Moreover, the psychological trauma suffered by other children who witnessed the incident might have been avoided.

The court emphasised that under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, it is the constitutional responsibility of the government to provide a safe and conducive environment for children's education.

As per RTE provisions, it is mandatory for the Public Works Department (PWD) to inspect school infrastructure to ensure safety standards are met.

However, the Jhalawar incident has exposed serious lapses. The use of substandard materials and the blatant disregard for prescribed norms by the PWD have been cited as key reasons behind the tragedy.

Calling for urgent corrective measures, the court directed that an independent audit of all government school buildings, particularly in rural and remote areas, be conducted. The audit must assess the structural safety and present a detailed report on the current condition of school infrastructure across the state.

In addition, the High Court has sought a detailed status report on the Jhalawar incident, including findings of the investigation conducted so far, identification of those responsible, and the action taken against them.

The court's intervention is expected to push the administration towards greater accountability and prompt efforts to prevent such avoidable tragedies in the future.

Earlier, Justice Anoop Dhand's bench has sought a detailed report from the central and state governments, raising concerns over the alarming condition of school infrastructure.

The court expressed strong displeasure over the state of educational infrastructure, despite the government allocating 6 per cent of its total budget to the education sector.

“Even with this investment, infrastructure development remains inadequate,” the court noted.

Quoting a recent survey, the court highlighted that 22 per cent of school buildings in 12 states, including Rajasthan, are in a dilapidated condition, and 31 per cent have visible structural cracks.

In Rajasthan alone, 32 per cent of schools lack electricity, 9 per cent do not have access to drinking water, and another 9 per cent do not have boys' toilets.

The court directed both central and state authorities to conduct a thorough survey of all school buildings to assess their structural integrity.

It also recommended the launch of an online portal and district-level websites where parents and students can upload photos or videos of unsafe or dilapidated school buildings, be it government or private institutions.

The court further suggested the establishment of a dedicated redressal mechanism to address such complaints.

Accountability must be fixed on those responsible for poor construction. In the event of a mishap, the cost of construction should be recovered from the contractors, and departmental as well as criminal proceedings should be initiated against the culprits.

This judicial action follows the shocking Jhalawar incident, where a school building collapsed and claimed the lives of seven children. The matter has also echoed in the Lok Sabha, drawing protests and demands for strict action from opposition MPs.

The High Court's intervention underscored the urgent need for structural audits and accountability in school infrastructure to ensure the safety of students across the country, said officials.