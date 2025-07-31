Greencarnewsbreaks - Bollinger Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: BINI) To Implement 1-For-250 Reverse Stock Split Effective August 4

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ: BINI) , an electric vehicle manufacturer, will implement a 1-for-250 reverse stock split of its common stock effective August 4, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's shares will continue trading on Nasdaq under the symbol BINI and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when markets open that day. The reverse split, approved by stockholders at a July 22 special meeting, is intended to bring the company into compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid price requirement. The action will reduce the approximately 423.5 million shares currently outstanding to about 1.7 million, with proportional adjustments made to outstanding equity awards, warrants and convertible notes. Fractional shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole share.

Bollinger Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: BINI), effective July 28, 2025, and formerly, Mullen Automotive Inc. (Nasdaq: MULN), is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with U.S. based vehicle manufacturing located in Tunica, Mississippi. As of January 2024, both the ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. The Company's commercial dealer network consists of seven dealers, which includes Papé Kenworth, Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key West Coast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, New England, and Mid-Atlantic markets.

In September 2022, Bollinger Motors, of Oak Park, Michigan, became a majority-owned EV truck company of Bollinger Innovations. Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones including its B4, Class 4 electric truck production launch on Sept. 16, 2024, and the development of a world-class dealer network with over 50 locations across the United States for sales and service support.

