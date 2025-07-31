Planet Smoothie Celebrates 30 Years With Special Surprises For Planet VIP Members

Monday Bowl-day – Kick off the week with a spoonful of superfruits! Every Monday in August, Planet VIP members will receive double points on any bowl purchase.

Mystery Offer – A sweet surprise is coming to Planet VIP members! Mystery offers will be loaded to registered Planet VIP members' accounts and can be redeemed in-store or online August 11 through the 15.

Birthday Throwback Menu –Get ready for a blast from the past! Throughout August, Planet Smoothie is bringing back four retro fan-favorites – Frozen Goat, Crazy Bee, Screamsicle and the Mediterranean Monster. These nostalgic smoothies are available for order exclusively at Planetsmoothie or on the Planet Smoothie app.

"We're incredibly proud to celebrate 30 years of blending delicious, refreshing smoothies for our most loyal fans and we're excited to celebrate all month long," said Nicole Butcher, senior director of marketing at Kahala Brands, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "This August we're honoring Planet VIP members with extra bonus points, mystery offers, sweet surprises and bringing back nostalgic favorites for a limited time to commemorate three decades of being a leading smoothie brand."

Share your smoothie love on Instagram and while you are there, check out Planet Smoothie's gift card giveaway for their followers from August 4 – 31, 2025. All the details on how to enter will be in the Instagram post! For more information, visit: .

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie and bowl concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers smoothies and bowls made with real fruit that are lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie or bowl that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and superfood categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 150 locations in over 25 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala BrandsTM, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

