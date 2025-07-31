Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
$5M Agreement Inked To Develop Torghundi Port

$5M Agreement Inked To Develop Torghundi Port


2025-07-31 02:00:17
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and Turkmenistan have signed a $5 million agreement for investment and development at Torghundi Port to enhance railway cooperation and infrastructure along the Torghundi–Herat corridor.

The Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) said in a statement that Deputy Minister for Railways, Maulvi Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzada, signed a memorandum of understanding with Sardar Kurbanov, head of Turkmenistan's Demiryollary (Railways) Joint Stock Company, outlining a $5 million plan for investment and development at Torghundi Port.

The project includes the design, construction, and activation of new warehouses and loading/unloading facilities along the Torghundi–Herat railway corridor, to be implemented at the dry port in the region.

According to the Ministry, the investment will be made by Turkmenistan. The project will be carried out in accordance with Afghan laws on Afghan soil and under Turkmen laws on Turkmen territory.

The statement noted that once the project is completed and operational, the total cost will be reimbursed to the Turkmen company through revenues generated by the new facilities.

hz/sa

MENAFN31072025000174011037ID1109869348

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search