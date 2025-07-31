$5M Agreement Inked To Develop Torghundi Port

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and Turkmenistan have signed a $5 million agreement for investment and development at Torghundi Port to enhance railway cooperation and infrastructure along the Torghundi–Herat corridor.

The Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) said in a statement that Deputy Minister for Railways, Maulvi Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzada, signed a memorandum of understanding with Sardar Kurbanov, head of Turkmenistan's Demiryollary (Railways) Joint Stock Company, outlining a $5 million plan for investment and development at Torghundi Port.

The project includes the design, construction, and activation of new warehouses and loading/unloading facilities along the Torghundi–Herat railway corridor, to be implemented at the dry port in the region.

According to the Ministry, the investment will be made by Turkmenistan. The project will be carried out in accordance with Afghan laws on Afghan soil and under Turkmen laws on Turkmen territory.

The statement noted that once the project is completed and operational, the total cost will be reimbursed to the Turkmen company through revenues generated by the new facilities.

