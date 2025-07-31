MUSE Global School Opens In Santa Monica, Launching Vibrant New Chapter On The Westside

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 2006 by Suzy Amis Cameron and her sister Rebecca Amis, MUSE is grounded in a philosophy built on five foundational pillars: Academics, Self-Efficacy, Communication, Sustainability, and Passion-Based Learning. For nearly two decades, MUSE has inspired students to live consciously with themselves, one another, and the planet. This move to Santa Monica brings MUSE's transformative education model closer to families across the Westside, offering access to partnerships with local cultural institutions, environmental explorations, and a community-centered curriculum.

Suzy Amis Cameron, Founder of MUSE Global School and Inside Out LLC, shared, "MUSE reflects my core mission: to empower the next generation of renaissance thinkers and leaders-young people equipped with knowledge, tools, values, and imagination to lead a more connected and eco-conscious life."

The school's new Santa Monica campus was chosen for its thoughtful environment and capacity to support MUSE's unique curriculum. As part of our hallmark commitment to low student-to-teacher ratios, MUSE will continue with no more than 16 students per class to ensure personalized learning and a sustainability-rich ethos. With 100% college acceptance, a WASC-accredited program, and innovation awards like HundrED's "MUSE Blueprint," the school combines core academics with passion projects and real-world learning.

MUSE Global School is now accepting enrollment for Fall 2025, offering both in-person and virtual learning options. On August 6th, MUSE will host a special event where prospective families can explore our innovative approach to education and discover how our model empowers students academically, emotionally, and socially. Attendees will have the chance to meet our passionate leadership team and learn about MUSE's integration of MICA technology into our curriculum, alongside our commitment to sustainability, academics, and social-emotional development.

For more information or to RSVP for the August 6th event, please contact Stephanie at [email protected] .

STEAM Education Powered by MICA Technology

At the heart of MUSE's forward-thinking curriculum is the integration of MICA (Measurement, Instrumentation, Control, and Analysis) technology, which will be a core driver of the school's STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) program. Developed by Dr. Ian Hunter at MIT, MICA revolutionizes how students engage with STEAM education by providing hands-on experimentation, real-time data analysis, and immersive, interactive learning modules. Through MICA, students can explore complex STEAM concepts in a dynamic, engaging environment that fosters critical thinking and problem-solving.

The MICA program at MUSE is led by educator Russell Mallen, an MIT graduate in Electrical Engineering and Economics, who also serves as the Head of MUSE's Science and Mathematics Program. Under his guidance, students are empowered to explore science and engineering with intellectual rigor, curiosity, and interdisciplinary creativity. Mallen's leadership ensures MICA is seamlessly integrated into both the core academic framework and the passion-based projects that define the MUSE model.

The integration of MICA enhances the school's focus on individualized and collaborative learning. Whether diving into robotics, environmental science, or biotechnology, students can pursue their interests while developing tangible skills for the future. As Dr. Hunter advocates, MICA helps students "march across disciplines," empowering them to approach tomorrow's challenges with innovative solutions.

The Santa Monica campus also welcomes a dynamic leadership team:



Tressa Wyner , Head of School since 2024, brings over 20 years of educational expertise and a deep dedication to communication-based teaching and global awareness.

Megan Grieco , Director of K–12, leads DEIJ integration, literacy initiatives, and passion-based academic design. Stephanie Cox , Global & Virtual Operations and Admissions Manager, will further strengthen community outreach and regional applications.

"Young people thrive in environments that challenge, inspire, and nurture holistic growth. Santa Monica's culture and coastal beauty invite students to find joy in learning through their passions and nature. We're thrilled to build our community here!" said Tressa Wyner, Head of School at MUSE Global School.

EDITOR'S NOTES

MUSE Global School, 1220 2nd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Visit museglobalschoolca/santamonica for additional details.

For interview requests, please contact [email protected]

ABOUT SUZY AMIS CAMERON

MUSE was co-founded by Suzy Amis Cameron, an award-winning environmental advocate, author, and former actor, whose visionary leadership has redefined education through the lens of sustainability. After a successful career in film, Amis Cameron shifted her focus toward climate action, youth empowerment, and food system reform. She is now the Founder and CEO of Inside Out LLC, a revolutionary holding company designing ecologically responsible and ethical solutions across six industry verticals.

Amis Cameron also authored the best-selling book The OMD Plan, featured in major media and adopted by schools, companies, and families. As the founder of the OMD Movement (One Meal a Day), she advocates for sustainable living through plant-based eating, which has gained global traction.

Her work continues to inspire environmental and social transformation for future generations, and she serves on the board of Food for Climate League and other organizations focused on regenerative agriculture and food justice.

ABOUT MICA TECHNOLOGY

At MUSE Global School, we are excited to integrate MICA (Measurement, Instrumentation, Control, and Analysis) technology into our curriculum. Developed by Dr. Ian Hunter and his team at MIT, MICA revolutionizes STEAM education. Through hands-on experimentation, real-time data analysis, and interactive learning modules, MICA empowers students to explore complex concepts and develop critical problem-solving skills. It provides a dynamic and immersive environment for interdisciplinary exploration, encouraging students to "march across disciplines" and devise innovative solutions to the challenges of tomorrow.

