Rula Health And Sohar Health Partnership Speeds Patient Intake, Expands Mental Health Access

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Patients struggle to access behavioral health care because they cannot navigate their complex insurance plans. Nearly 60% of insured adults had problems using their health insurance, with the rate climbing to 75% for those seeking mental health services. This confusion can lead to inaccessible treatment through delays, care abandonment, and operational inefficiencies.

Sohar's AI-powered tools ensure accurate, real-time eligibility data and in-network status at the earliest stages of patient onboarding, closing the gap between patients and the care they need. For Rula, this means reducing administrative overhead, minimizing coverage errors, and empowering care teams to focus on what matters most: delivering timely, effective behavioral health support.

"At Rula, we're committed to removing barriers that prevent people from getting the mental health care they need," said Mark Khavkin, CFO of Rula Health. "Sohar allows us to simplify the complex insurance verification process and ensure that our patients get matched to the right provider faster and with greater confidence."

Since launching, Sohar has lifted Rula's automation by 30% and brought benefits data accuracy above 95% across its payers. The partnership has also reduced the Rula team's time spent on manual processes to verify patient insurance by 1,000 hours per week.

With Sohar's Verification product, Rula can automatically confirm a patient's insurance eligibility and behavioral health coverage with a high degree of accuracy without manual work. With Network Status, Rula can instantly determine whether a provider is in-network for a patient, enabling more precise care matching and faster appointment scheduling while minimizing unexpected out-of-network bills and surprise costs. Rula has also implemented Sohar's automation across four key workflows: real-time eligibility checks during registration, initial VoB checks, portal-triggered VoB validations, and monthly insurance change detection to prevent billing issues before they arise.

"Rula is setting the standard for what modern behavioral health care should look like on both the patient and provider sides of the equation," said Dr. Ashish Mandavia, CEO and co-founder of Sohar Health. "We're proud to support their mission by providing the infrastructure that sits silently in the background but also ensures patients get to the right care quickly and efficiently. Sohar's ability to deploy configurable automation logic without constant engineering support enabled Rula to iterate faster and scale its intake workflows with ease."

This partnership represents another step forward in Sohar's mission to open up the "front door" to faster, fairer care. As more leading organizations like Rula turn to Sohar for its API-based insurance infrastructure, the future of behavioral health will become more connected, transparent, and accessible than ever before.

About Sohar Health

Sohar Health builds API-first infrastructure for healthcare companies to verify insurance coverage and benefits in real time. By focusing on the behavioral health space-where eligibility data is often incomplete or inaccurate-Sohar helps providers deliver faster, fairer care to the patients who need it most. For more information, visit .

About Rula

Rula is the best way for individuals, couples, and families to get in-network mental health care that delivers progress. With a diverse network of more than 15,000 licensed providers, nationwide next-day therapy and psychiatric availability, and 24/7 crisis support, Rula meets people wherever they are on their mental health journey. Patients match with a best-fit provider in minutes, confirm their out-of-pocket insurance costs, attend their telehealth sessions, and track improvement all within a single easy-to-use platform. And when they need support, Rula's team is there to provide live help from real humans. Rula Health accepts most major insurance networks, including Aetna/CVS, Anthem/Elevance, Cigna/Evernorth, Kaiser, United Healthcare/Optum, and many Blue Cross and/or Blue Shield plans, covering over 150M lives.

