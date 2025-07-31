Bone Tactical Unveils New Bone Occlusion Bracelet: Greg Tambone's Innovative Covert Force Multiplier

High Roller Bone Occlusion Bracelet

A leap in Non-Permissive Environment gear-Bone Tactical's High Roller Bracelet is covert, durable, and handcrafted for real-world operational use.

- Gregory Isaac TamboneBRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bone Tactical, a leader in Non-Permissive Environment gear , has announced the release of its latest innovation in covert carry and operational readiness: the High Roller Bone Occlusion Bracelet. Merging tactical utility with timeless craftsmanship, this unique piece redefines wearable preparedness.Unlike anything currently available on the market, the Bone Occlusion Bracelet is the first-ever Kevlar rope device specifically designed to be worn as a bracelet. Prior to Greg Tambone's breakthrough design, this class of equipment had remained virtually unchanged since World War II-still carried in pockets or bags, and vulnerable to compromise. Bone Tactical's revolutionary approach allows mission-critical gear to be worn openly yet remain completely discreet... a real world illustration of his "Real Gray Man Theory" teachings.The newly released High Roller Edition takes incorporates a proprietary magnetic stainless steel clasp for rapid deployment and toggles made from Platymiscium pleiostachyum, one of the world's rarest hardwoods. The bracelet features black extrusion-dyed Kevlar Para-Aramid cord, flame-resistant and among the strongest fibers known to man. Each hardwood bead is re-purposed from fallen Granadillo trees discovered in the jungles of Central America-then finished in-house at the Bone Tactical compound.This bracelet is more than just a stunning accessory. It's a rugged, low-profile force multiplier-designed for operators, professionals, and everyday individuals who value both form and function. With its unmatched durability and innovative concealment, the Bone Occlusion Bracelet stands as a symbol of modern preparedness, elegance, and ingenuity.About Bone TacticalFounded by Greg Tambone, Bone Tactical specializes in tools and gear for Non-Permissive Environments, combining high-level function with field-proven design. The company is known for its commitment to craftsmanship, self-reliance, and operational excellence.

