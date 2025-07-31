Expert Insights About The Impact Of Plastics On Health, Combating Medical Misinformation, And Implementing AI In The Clinic Draw Nearly 16,500 Attendees To ADLM 2025

CHICAGO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM, formerly AACC), welcomed thousands of laboratory experts to ADLM 2025 (formerly the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo) from July 27-31. The meeting showcased advancements in clinical laboratory testing that improve the ability of healthcare professionals to diagnose patients and make sure that patients get effective medical treatment.

As of Thursday, July 31, nearly 16,500 laboratory medicine professionals had registered for ADLM 2025. More attendees are expected today, the last day of the meeting.

Major highlights of the meeting included five plenary talks presented by luminaries in the field.

In the opening plenary, the 2025 Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship awardee, Dr. Heidi Rehm, described a future in which genomic insights are seamlessly embedded into clinical decision-making - as well as the worldwide collaboration that's needed to make this a reality.

On Monday, Dr. Judy Wawira Gichoya explored major barriers to the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare and how clinical labs can help to overcome them.

Tuesday's plenary speaker, Timothy Caulfield, examined the widespread misinformation affecting our opinions and policies on health, wellbeing, and biomedical research, and gave concrete suggestions on how to push back against it.

On Wednesday, Dr. Jack Gilbert discussed how studies looking at the impact of the microbiome on health combined with multi-omic approaches and AI techniques are bringing us closer to realizing the promise of personalized medicine.

And in today's closing keynote, Dr. Leonardo Trasande delved into emerging science on PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) - a rising environmental health concern that could necessitate a paradigm shift in laboratory medicine and patient care.

As part of ADLM's Disruptive Technology Award competition, biotech innovators presented novel technologies that could help more patients get accurate diagnoses. Rarity Bioscience won the competition with its superRCA technology - an ultrasensitive test for detecting rare cancer-causing mutations in blood or tissue samples.

The ADLM 2025 Clinical Lab Expo boasted nearly 800 exhibitors and covered an expanse of 240,402 net square feet. This dynamic exhibit featured cutting-edge tests from all laboratory medicine disciplines, including AI, clinical microbiology, molecular diagnostics, automation, point-of-care testing, mass spectrometry, and much more.

"This year's meeting really underscored that laboratory medicine experts are at the forefront of solving emerging problems in healthcare," said ADLM CEO Mark J. Golden. "From finding the way forward for AI in medicine to grappling with the health threat of medical misinformation, to driving implementation of the rapid advances in science and technology, clinical labs are crucial to overcoming the challenges of our time. And ADLM 2025 served as a powerful catalyst for this process by enabling the laboratory medicine community to exchange knowledge and collaborate on these important topics and many others. The entire event showcased how laboratory medicine is at the intersection of all elements of healthcare and is a crucial partner in advancing better health for all. I hope attendees leave the meeting feeling energized and ready to put what they've learned into action - and feeling eager to do it all again at next year's meeting."

ADLM 2026 will be held in Anaheim, California, from July 26-30, 2026.

About ADLM 2025

ADLM 2025 (formerly the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo) offered 5 days packed with opportunities to learn about exciting science from July 27-31 in Chicago. Plenary sessions explored urgent problems related to clinical artificial intelligence (AI) integration, fake medical news, and the pervasiveness of plastics, as well as tapping into the promise of genomics and microbiome medicine for personalized healthcare.

At the ADLM 2025 Clinical Lab Expo, nearly 800 exhibitors filled the show floor of the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, with displays of the latest diagnostic technology, including but not limited to AI, point-of-care, and automation.

About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

Dedicated to achieving better health for all through laboratory medicine, ADLM (formerly AACC) unites more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from 110 countries around the world. Our community is at the forefront of laboratory medicine's diverse subdisciplines, including clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, clinical microbiology, and data science, and is comprised of individuals holding the spectrum of lab-related professional degrees, certifications, and credentials. Since 1948, ADLM has championed the advancement of laboratory medicine by fostering scientific collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of innovative solutions that enhance health outcomes. For more information, visit .

Christine DeLong

ADLM

Director, Editorial and Media Relations

(p) 202.835.8722

[email protected]

Bill Malone

ADLM

Senior Director, Strategic Communications

(p) 202.835.8756

[email protected]

SOURCE Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED