OGEE BEAUTY LAUNCHES AT NORDSTROM, EXPANDING RETAIL FOOTPRINT WITH CLEAN, LUXURY SKINCARE AND MAKEUP
"This launch represents a major moment for Ogee as we transition from a digitally native brand to a growing presence in prestige retail," said Abbott Stark, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Ogee. "Nordstrom's reputation for curating top-tier beauty brands, providing exceptional in-store experiences, as well as customer service, makes them the ideal partner as we grow our brick & mortar presence in the United States."
The move comes at a time of heightened consumer demand for ingredient transparency and sustainable luxury. Ogee's NSF Certified Organic formulations are developed at the highest standard of clean beauty; every formula contains a minimum of 70% organic ingredients, and up to 99% organic.
In addition to in-store placement, Ogee's full range will be available at Nordstrom , giving consumers nationwide access to its clean, high-performance collection.
Key Dates:
-
July 2025 : Nordstrom NYC Flagship Launch and Nordstrom
September 2025 : Launch additional Nordstrom locations across major U.S. cities
About Ogee:
Founded with a mission to create high-performance in the nature centric Vermont, certified organic skincare and makeup, Ogee blends the power of clean ingredients with luxurious formulations. Committed to sustainability, Ogee products are cruelty-free, gluten-free, GMO-free, and formulated without synthetic fragrances, parabens, or phthalates. All of the products are certified to the NSF/ANSI 305 Organic Personal Care Standard, which requires 70% organic content and that every ingredient undergo third-party review from the harvest in the field until it goes into the Ogee bottle.
