Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
OGEE BEAUTY LAUNCHES AT NORDSTROM, EXPANDING RETAIL FOOTPRINT WITH CLEAN, LUXURY SKINCARE AND MAKEUP

OGEE BEAUTY LAUNCHES AT NORDSTROM, EXPANDING RETAIL FOOTPRINT WITH CLEAN, LUXURY SKINCARE AND MAKEUP


2025-07-31 12:16:29
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Founded by former executives from luxury fashion houses and beauty contract manufacturers, Ogee merges certified organic ingredients with high-performance results, delivering a modern take on clean beauty. Known for products like the viral Sculpted Face Stick , Tinted Lip Oils , and range of high performance skincare , Ogee has developed a devoted following -and now, the brand is bringing that experience to Nordstrom's discerning clientele.

"This launch represents a major moment for Ogee as we transition from a digitally native brand to a growing presence in prestige retail," said Abbott Stark, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Ogee. "Nordstrom's reputation for curating top-tier beauty brands, providing exceptional in-store experiences, as well as customer service, makes them the ideal partner as we grow our brick & mortar presence in the United States."

The move comes at a time of heightened consumer demand for ingredient transparency and sustainable luxury. Ogee's NSF Certified Organic formulations are developed at the highest standard of clean beauty; every formula contains a minimum of 70% organic ingredients, and up to 99% organic.

In addition to in-store placement, Ogee's full range will be available at Nordstrom , giving consumers nationwide access to its clean, high-performance collection.

Key Dates:

  • July 2025 : Nordstrom NYC Flagship Launch and Nordstrom
  • September 2025 : Launch additional Nordstrom locations across major U.S. cities

About Ogee:
Founded with a mission to create high-performance in the nature centric Vermont, certified organic skincare and makeup, Ogee blends the power of clean ingredients with luxurious formulations. Committed to sustainability, Ogee products are cruelty-free, gluten-free, GMO-free, and formulated without synthetic fragrances, parabens, or phthalates. All of the products are certified to the NSF/ANSI 305 Organic Personal Care Standard, which requires 70% organic content and that every ingredient undergo third-party review from the harvest in the field until it goes into the Ogee bottle.

SOURCE OGEE

MENAFN31072025003732001241ID1109869170

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search