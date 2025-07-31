ELIZABETH TREVINO SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Elizabeth Trevino will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Elizabeth Trevino, Restauranteur, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Elizabeth Trevino will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala./award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Elizabeth Trevino as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Trevino has been the proud owner and manager of La Playa Mexican Café in Harlingen, Texas, since 2006. Her unwavering commitment to excellence is reflected in her hands-on approach-she frequently works alongside her staff in the kitchen to ensure every dish meets her high standards. For Ms. Trevino, reputation and quality outweigh financial gain; she would rather earn less than compromise the integrity of her food. She stands by the principle that she will never serve anything she wouldn't eat herself. Ms. Trevino has also formally partnered with her two sons, who own and operate successful restaurants.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Trevino earned a Bachelor's degree in Law from the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León in Mexico. Before immigrating to the United States in 1985, she worked for the Supreme Court in Monterrey, gaining valuable legal experience at one of the country's highest judicial institutions.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Trevino has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Since 2015, she has been a recurring contributor to Latina Women magazine. In 2016, she was recognized as one of San Antonio's Most Successful Women by Inspiring Women and was honored with the title of Queen of Fiesta San Antonio. This year, she is under consideration to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Last year, she was awarded Top Restaurant Owner of the Year 2024. This year, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel In Las Vegas for her selection as Empowered Woman of the Year.Looking back, Ms. Trevino attributes her success to consistency and persistence in pursuing her goals. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to partially retire and pass off her business to someone who can maintain the integrity, standards, and exceptional customer service she established.For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

