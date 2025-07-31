Coface SA: 2025 Half-Year Financial Report Available

Paris, 31 July 2025 – 17.35

Coface announces today that its half-year financial report for 2025 is now available and was filed with the French financial market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF).

This report is also on Coface website in“Investor Relations” section (Investor Resources - Coface Group Financial Reports | Coface ).

Copies are available, free of charge and on request by writing to the Company at 1 place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois-Colombes, France.

The present press release and the full regulated information concerning COFACE SA are available on the Group's website Financial press releases & Publication announcements | Coface .

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – ...

Rina ANDRIAMIADANTSOA: +33 1 49 02 15 85 – ...

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – ...

Adrien BILLET: +33 1 49 02 23 63 – ...

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2025

(subject to change)

9M-2025 results: 3 November 2025 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA's integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group's website:

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2025 and our 2024 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7“Key financial performance indicators”).