Hellas Transforms IU's Memorial Stadium With NFL-Caliber Turf And Track Upgrades

The old turf at Memorial Stadium was removed and replaced with Matrix® Helix turf with RealFill® infill and a Cushdrain® 19mm shock pad underneath, a proven combination for durability, safety, and natural grass-like performance. The game field complements Mellencamp Pavilion, the indoor football practice facility, where Matrix ® Helix was installed by Hellas in June 2024.

"We put [Matrix ® Helix] into our indoor [facility] last year and had great feedback so it was important to get it on the game field," said Derek Owings, director of strength and conditioning for Indiana University. "It's a great field to play on. The players really enjoy how their cleat interacts with the surface."

Hellas's premium Q3000 track surface was used to resurface the existing track perimeter and also added to the south side of the stadium. Q3000 is a multi-layered, poured-in-place system, which is durable, resilient, all-weather surface providing both consistency and high-performance.

The Matrix Helix® turf system is trusted by 14 NFL teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and Los Angeles Rams, for its durability, playability, and consistent performance. Cushdrain® enhances safety and field longevity by absorbing impact and protecting the underlying subgrade, while Realfill® provides optimal traction and shock absorption.

"Partnering with Indiana University on another exceptional facility for their athletes is an honor," said Jimmy Redovian, business development manager for Hellas. "Delivering a facility that meets the highest standards of performance and safety will take the Hoosier football program to the next level."

Hear more about how Matrix® Helix has taken the facilities at Indiana University to the next level here:

