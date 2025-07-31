Idrive Backup Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment To Data Security

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive , a leading cloud backup and storage service provider, is excited to announce its achievement of ISO 27001:2022 certification, the internationally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). This strategic compliance achievement once again elevates IDrive's long-standing dedication to safeguarding customer data across global environments.

ISO 27001:2022 is an international standard for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and improving an Information Security Management System (ISMS). It provides a systematic approach to managing sensitive information, ensuring its confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

This certification covers IDrive's entire family of products including IDrive Online Backup, IDrive e2 Object Storage, IDrive Cloud Applications Backup, IDrive Enterprise, IDrive 360, IDrive BMR and RemotePC.

In a recent IBM report , as cyber attacks become more and more damaging, the global average cost of data breaches reached $4.8 million in 2024, up 10% from the previous year.

This achievement demonstrates that IDrive and all their products have robust security controls, conduct regular risk assessments, and comply with best practices to protect data against cyber threats and breaches.

Achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification marks a significant milestone for IDrive, reinforcing its position as a trusted leader in secure cloud backup and storage. This internationally recognized certification highlights several key benefits:



Demonstrated Commitment to Security : ISO 27001:2022 validates IDrive's rigorous approach to protecting customer data through comprehensive information security practices.

Enhanced Customer Confidence : The certification assures customers that IDrive meets globally accepted standards for safeguarding sensitive data, reinforcing trust in its services.

Proactive Risk Management : By implementing a robust Information Security Management System (ISMS), IDrive can effectively identify, assess, and mitigate potential security threats.

Alignment with Global Standards : ISO 27001:2022 positions IDrive alongside other world-class organizations by aligning its operations with internationally recognized security frameworks. Support for Regulatory Compliance : This certification helps IDrive meet the security requirements of major data protection regulations, including GDPR, HIPAA, and more.

"We're proud to congratulate IDrive on achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. It's a clear reflection of their ongoing commitment to keeping customer data safe and secure. At Consilium Labs, it's always inspiring to work with organizations that truly prioritize information security and take meaningful steps to meet international standards," Lead Auditor, Sajjad Syed, Consilium Labs.

For more information on IDrive's offerings, visit IDrive .

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, IDrive® e2, RemotePCTM and IBackup company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

