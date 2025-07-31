Echo Secures $15M Seed To Build AI-Powered Vulnerability-Free Application Infrastructure

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With AI now enabling code to be developed at unprecedented rates, the attack surface for vulnerabilities is expanding in tandem. Vulnerability exploitation has seen a 34% increase this year, correlating with a 61% year-over-year surge in discovered software vulnerabilities. That's why Echo delivers container base images where vulnerabilities don't exist by design.

AI agents drive each step – from analyzing the essential elements of the standard open source image to building a clean version from scratch and continuously patching it as new vulnerabilities are uncovered. The result is a clean image that mirrors, or echoes, the original's exact functionality with a dramatically smaller attack surface.

"Echo was born out of a broken system," said Eilon Elhadad, Co-Founder and CEO. "Today's tools chase and prioritize vulnerabilities rather than solve the root of the problem. Our clean images enable companies to build on secure infrastructure, and our AI agents make sure it stays that way. We've reduced remediation timelines from an industry average of 120 days to just 24 hours – a transformative turnaround that's reflected in customers' existing scanners and CNAPPs."

"Vulnerability management is a $17 billion industry. By offering secure-by-design infrastructure, it could unlock billions annually – not to mention the downstream cost savings of preventing potential breaches," said Oren Yunger, Managing Partner at Notable Capital. "Echo gives businesses the luxury of not worrying about how to manage vulnerabilities," said Nathan Shuchman, Managing Partner at Hyperwise Ventures.

Echo also fast-tracks FedRAMP compliance for cloud-based companies seeking U.S. Federal Government contracts through its ready-to-deploy, FIPS-validated images. And unlike existing solutions, Echo doesn't require customers to switch to non-standard operating software – making it a seamless process to implement its images and opt in/out.

"Echo's product is a game changer for us. The vulnerability-free container base images have immediately cut our patching workload, saving us significant time and money," said Scott Roberts, CISO of UiPath.

Founded by Eilon Elhadad and Eylam Milner, previous co-creators of Argon (acquired by Aqua Security), Echo is redefining secure infrastructure from the ground up.

SOURCE Echo Software Inc.