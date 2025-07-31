Tovuti LMS Achieves Fedramp Authorization In Just 45 Days With Knox, Unlocking Modern Learning Tech For The Fed Market

Knox, operator of the largest and most secure FedRAMP-authorized cloud in the U.S., drastically shortens typical time to authorization

EAGLE, Idaho and NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tovuti , a global, industry-leading SaaS learning management system (LMS), has announced that it is FedRAMP-authorized after just 45 days since partnering with Knox to achieve compliance. The authorization enables Tovuti to securely deliver its award-winning LMS to U.S. government agencies and contractors.

Knox

FedRAMP

Tovuti is a trusted LMS platform, known for its innovation, customer-centric approach, and unwavering commitment to a culture grounded in honesty, morality, and ethics. The all-in-one platform offers AI-powered content creation, built-in course libraries, and rich engagement features - empowering organizations to upskill teams, accelerate onboarding, and build performance-ready workforces.

Tovuti now meets the stringent security and compliance requirements of the federal government by leveraging Knox's purpose-built, FedRAMP-ready boundary, and can onboard and serve government customers faster and more efficiently, without the need for traditional agency sponsorship.

"Tovuti is dedicated to having a real impact in online learning. Earning FedRAMP certification expands access to our innovative LMS for federal agencies and underlines our commitment to top-tier security and compliance," said Matt Baker, CEO of Tovuti. "Knox streamlined the process, helped us achieve certification faster, and ensured we met the most rigorous standards-enabling us to serve federal partners with confidence."

The typical FedRAMP process can take over three years and cost more than $3 million, putting it out of reach for the vast majority of SaaS companies. Today, fewer than 500 of the 30,000+ SaaS vendors on the market have secured authorization. Knox helps companies achieve compliance in less than 90 days at 90% lower cost.

This partnership positions Tovuti to become a key learning and engagement platform across federal, state, and defense organizations - empowering agencies to scale training, upskilling, and compliance programs with ease.

"The federal cloud market is primed for modernization. By becoming FedRAMP authorized, companies like Tovuti with game-changing AI tech are driving transformational growth and productivity. Knox makes that possible by radically accelerating access to the federal market," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox.

About Knox

Knox runs the largest FedRAMP Authorized managed cloud platform in the world, bringing a decade-long track record of secure and compliant operations. Trusted by Adobe since 2014, Knox streamlines the path to FedRAMP authorization - enabling vendors to achieve FedRAMP in just 90 days across AWS, Azure, and GCP. Learn more at .

About Tovuti LMS

Tovuti is a global industry-leading SaaS LMS (learning and knowledge management system) designed to make training efficient for administrators and engaging for learners. Leveraging advanced AI tools, exceptional customer service, and gamification, Tovuti supports training needs ranging from compliance and career development to sales enablement and more. To learn more about Tovuti, visit .

For media inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED