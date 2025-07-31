'Big Drama': K'taka BJP On Rahul Gandhi's Proposed Protest On August 5

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, July 31 (IANS) Calling the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's protest against alleged election fraud in Bengaluru a 'big drama', the Karnataka BJP said on Thursday that the Congress introduced irregularities in elections, asserting that such a party cannot make allegations about election irregularities.

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka claimed that it was proven in court that former Prime Minister Late Indira Gandhi herself committed election irregularities.

“Rahul Gandhi's visit to Karnataka on August 5 is a big drama. There is no government functioning here. Instead, there is a fight for the Chief Minister's chair. To cover that up, the issue of election irregularities is being raised,” he claimed.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has announced that a protest against alleged voter fraud will be held under the leadership of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on August 5.

Ashoka said that allegations are being made so many years after the election, without going to court when they happened, adding that this is being done to cover up zero development in Karnataka.

“If there was evidence, they would have gone to the court. Since there is no evidence, they are taking to the streets and protesting. When the Lok Sabha elections were held in the state, Congress was in power. They should specify which official did this,” he said.

On the honey trap, Karnataka LoP said that the case created a ruckus in the assembly, and the government has given a report saying that this incident never happened.

“The minister's words have no value. Whatever a minister says becomes the government's statement. Such statements have been put into a washing machine and cleaned. It is not known whose pressure is on the police. This government is covering up irregularities,” he said.

Ashoka further stated that the drug mafia has grown in Mysuru, the native of CM Siddaramaiah.

“ The Home Department is not taking any action. As a result of all this, such a drug peddling network had come to light. Maharashtra police coming here and making arrests is an insult to our police department,” he said.

On fertiliser crisis claims, Ashoka asked, "How much fertiliser has come to the state every month? How much stock is there? How much has been allocated to which district? The state government should provide information. Instead of delivering the stocked fertiliser to farmers, the government has handed it over to middlemen."

On the Malegaon blast case, Karnataka LoP said that the Congress government imposed the case on Hindus and coined the term Hindu terrorism.

“By portraying Hindus as terrorists to appease Muslims, Congress has faced embarrassment,” claimed Ashoka.