Nearmap Unveils Roof Measurement And Exterior Measurement Tools For Insurers, Slashing Claim Cycles And Field Inspection Costs

3D mesh technology, including precise roof and exterior measurements, is now available in Verisk's XactAnalysis® and Xactimate®

SALT LAKE CITY, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearmap, a leading provider of property and location intelligence for insurers, today announced the release of two powerful solutions that deliver precise roof geometry and full exterior measurements-including windows, walls, and doors. Built to support both routine and catastrophe-related claims, Roof Measurements and Exterior Measurements help insurance carriers improve claims accuracy, reduce field inspection costs, and shorten claim settlement times.

Historically, insurance claims processes depend on manual, on-site inspections and often outdated tools to assess roof and exterior dimensions. This traditional approach is slow, costly, and prone to human error. Complex structures increase the risk of mismeasurement, which can result in inaccurate payouts, increased loss leakage, and dissatisfied policyholders.

Roof and Exterior Measurements, powered by Nearmap proprietary 3D mesh technology, allow insurers to generate accurate measurements for residential and commercial properties. This results in faster, more consistent decision making across a wide range of claim scenarios. Whether used remotely by adjusters handling routine property claims, or catastrophe teams responding to urgent, large-scale events, the Roof and Exterior Measurement solutions by Nearmap enable smarter decision-making and significantly enhance insurer claim operational efficiency.

Insurers can access these tools in Verisk's XactAnalysis and Xactimate, the industry's leading tools for analyzing insurance claims and estimating reconstruction costs, from Verisk's Property Estimating Solutions business.

As claims progress through their full lifecycle, claims professionals using XactAnalysis can continuously monitor data to help avoid errors, report on progress, and measure performance against industry standards. The Nearmap Roof and Exterior Sketch imports directly into Xactimate, expediting the reconstruction cost estimate and settling the claim.

The Nearmap Roof and Exterior Measurement tools support key insurer goals, including:



Faster claim resolution with data available in minutes or hours-not days or weeks, helping policyholders get the help they need promptly

Reduced loss adjustment expenses (LAE) by providing more precise measurements up front, and shortening or eliminating on-site visits Improved claim accuracy and payout thanks to precise, high-resolution 3D measurements, at an estimated +/-5% accuracy

"Our customers need fast, reliable, accurate measurements no matter the situation-whether it's a hail claim or a major hurricane response," said David Tobias, chief product officer at Nearmap. "With 3D-derived exterior measurements, insurers have a faster, safer, and more scalable way to settle claims with confidence. This eliminates the need for invasive on-site inspections or insured-dependent photos."

"Verisk is proud to welcome Nearmap to our connected claims ecosystem, which continues to grow and innovate, helping users to do their work with greater ease and efficiency," said David Obert, chief product officer for Verisk Property Estimating Solutions. "As property claim complexity grows due to extreme weather events, Nearmap data within XactAnalysis and Xactimate helps insurers streamline and improve claims operations with lower costs and better customer experiences."

About Verisk Property Estimating Solutions

Verisk Property Estimating Solutions , part of Verisk's claims solutions business, supports property insurance, remodeling and restoration professionals with the industry-leading Xactware suite. Leveraging advanced data analytics and local cost research, Xactware solutions enable clients to deliver more accurate estimates and streamlined workflows that accelerate claims resolution. Verisk's Xactware solutions are used and trusted by 80 percent of the top property insurance carriers, helping the industry respond confidently to today's complex challenges.

About Nearmap

Nearmap is the location intelligence provider customers rely on for consistent, reliable, high-resolution imagery, insights, and answers to create meaningful change in the world. The Betterview and ImpactResponse platforms by Nearmap are integrated technology solutions built for insurers applying proprietary AI and computer vision to high-resolution aerial imagery and geospatial data, generating highly accurate property intelligence. Insurance companies are empowered with on-demand insights throughout the policy lifecycle that increase quoting speed and accuracy, optimize underwriting efficiency, enhance property risk mitigation, and expedite claims. Nearmap is the only full stack provider of location intelligence-from camera, to capture, to processing, as utilized in the Betterview and ImpactResponse platforms.

