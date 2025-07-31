GP JOULE Strengthens Its Position In Ireland With The Realisation Of Turnkey Solar Projects

Kildare, 31. Juli 2025

GP JOULE is expanding its operations in Ireland by adding EPC to its existing offerings. Following years of successful wind and solar park project planning by GP JOULE PROJECTS Ireland, the company is opening a new chapter by becoming a general contractor for PV system construction and installation in Ireland.

GP JOULE has extensive experience in the solar industry and now offers a comprehensive service in Ireland, including the design, procurement, installation and commissioning of ground-mounted PV systems. With 15 years of experience in the design, construction and management of solar parks in Germany and internationally, including projects in France, Italy and North America, GP JOULE excels in overcoming challenges such as difficult terrain and co-location of solar with wind farms. The energy services provider is eager to work with Irish clients and use its expertise to support the success of their projects.

Hugh Bannon is the new Head of GP JOULE EPC Ireland

As part of its expansion, GP JOULE EPC has welcomed Hugh Bannon as the new Country manager for Ireland. He is a chartered civil engineer with over 20 years' experience in construction and infrastructure projects, including more than 15 years in the renewable energy sector. Hugh has held senior roles on numerous projects across wind, solar and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) with over 200 MW now in operation. Leveraging Hugh's strong technical and industry expertise, GP JOULE EPC is eager and ready to make a positive contribution to Ireland's renewable energy sector and support the country in meeting its 2030 renewable electricity targets and broader climate commitments.

“I'm very much looking forward to leading GP JOULE EPC's entry into Ireland. GP JOULE is a market-leading company with a proven history of delivering world-class renewable projects as a full-service EPC provider. We are here to deliver reliable, sustainable solutions that will contribute to Ireland's clean energy future,” says Hugh Bannon, Country Manager, GP JOULE EPC Ireland Ltd.

Meik Georg Gessner, Managing Director of GP JOULE EPC, explains:“We are delighted to expand our EPC offering across Ireland with an experienced professional like Hugh Bannon. We are convinced that his expertise will enrich our team and make a decisive contribution to the expansion of renewable energies in Ireland.”

Images

Caption: Hugh Bannon, Country Manager of GP JOULE EPC Ireland, brings experience from more than 20 years in major construction and infrastructure projects.

Caption: GP JOULE now offers a comprehensive service in Ireland, including the design, procurement, installation and commissioning of ground-mounted PV systems.

Image rights: GP JOULE; images can be used for free in conjunction with reports on the foundation of GP JOULE EPC Ireland.

About GP JOULE

GP JOULE is an integrated energy supplier that covers the entire energy value chain, from generation to use – and from consulting and financing through to project planning, construction and service. GP JOULE produces and sells wind and solar power, green hydrogen and heat and makes use of it where it is most effective: in electric and hydrogen-based mobility, in households and in industry. From its base in Germany, GP JOULE has been shaping the future of energy in Europe since 2009. For a secure, independent and sustainable supply of energy. For 100% renewable energy for everyone.

