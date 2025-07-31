403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Podcast: What Consumers Really Think About NSFW Topics
(MENAFN- PRovoke) In this episode of the PRovoke Media podcast, recorded in Cannes, Current Global CEO Mike Rosich talks to Maja Pawinska Sims about the agency's new NSFW Pulse research. This provocative new study explores how consumers really feel about brands engaging with so-called 'not safe for work' topics in culture and society, from DEI to LGBTQ, plus their views on taking a stand on areas such as climate change, immigration and reproductive rights. The results show a clear divide across political persuasion, age and religion on whether brands should speak up and take a stand on various issues – or not.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment