Podcast: What Consumers Really Think About NSFW Topics

2025-07-31 10:10:15
(MENAFN- PRovoke) In this episode of the PRovoke Media podcast, recorded in Cannes, Current Global CEO Mike Rosich talks to Maja Pawinska Sims about the agency's new NSFW Pulse research. This provocative new study explores how consumers really feel about brands engaging with so-called 'not safe for work' topics in culture and society, from DEI to LGBTQ, plus their views on taking a stand on areas such as climate change, immigration and reproductive rights. The results show a clear divide across political persuasion, age and religion on whether brands should speak up and take a stand on various issues – or not.

