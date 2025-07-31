WHIM Syndrome Market On Track For Major Expansion By 2034, According To Delveinsight X4 Pharmaceuticals, NIAID

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key WHIM Syndrome Companies in the market include - X4 Pharmaceuticals, NIAID, and others.

DelveInsight's “WHIM Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the WHIM Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the WHIM Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the WHIM Syndrome market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; WHIM Syndrome Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the WHIM Syndrome Market Report:



The WHIM Syndrome market size was valued ~USD 6.3 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In June 2025, X4 Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XFOR), focused on treating rare immune system disorders, announced that the U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to its oral CXCR4 antagonist, mavorixafor, for the treatment of chronic neutropenia (CN). The drug is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 pivotal trial (4WARD) for specific primary CN conditions. Notably, mavorixafor had previously received Fast Track status for WHIM syndrome, a rare immunodeficiency, and secured FDA approval for that indication in April 2024.

In January 2025, Following its licensing agreement with X4 Pharmaceuticals, Norgine welcomes X4's announcement that the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for mavorixafor, intended to treat WHIM syndrome (warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis)-a rare primary immunodeficiency-has been validated and is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). In April 2024, mavorixafor was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as XOLREMDI®, an oral, once-daily treatment for patients aged 12 years and older with WHIM syndrome.

In April 2024, X4 Pharmaceuticals announced that the FDA has granted approval for mavorixafor (Xolremdi) to treat WHIM syndrome in patients aged 12 and above. This marks the first approved therapy specifically designed for this rare inherited immunodeficiency disorder.

In 2023, the WHIM market size in the EU4 and the UK was estimated to be around USD 1.3 million.

In 2023, France recorded the largest WHIM market size among EU countries, reaching close to USD 0.4 million, whereas Spain reported the smallest market size at USD 0.1 million.

The anticipated introduction of new therapies, including Plerixafor (Mozobil) and others, is expected to impact the overall WHIM market size in the coming years.

In 2023, the total number of diagnosed prevalent WHIM cases in the US was around 121 and is expected to rise over the forecast period.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the US holds the highest number of total diagnosed prevalent WHIM cases within the 7MM, followed by the EU4 and the UK, and Japan, which account for 27% and 6% of all WHIM cases, respectively.

Forecast analyses indicate a rising number of diagnosed WHIM syndrome cases in the US, with projections estimating around 48 males and 73 females affected by 2023. This upward trend is expected to continue for both genders throughout the forecast period.

In 2023, the EU4 and the UK reported approximately 48 diagnosed prevalent cases of WHIM, with France having the largest share among these countries.

Key WHIM Syndrome Companies: X4 Pharmaceuticals, NIAID, and others

Key WHIM Syndrome Therapies: Mavorixafor, Plerixafor, X4P-001, and others

The WHIM Syndrome epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males and females contributed approximately 30 and 45 WHIM Syndrome cases in 2021 in EU-5 The WHIM Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage WHIM Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the WHIM Syndrome market dynamics.

WHIM Syndrome Overview

WHIM syndrome, which stands for "warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis," is a rare primary immunodeficiency disorder characterized by a combination of symptoms including recurrent warts, low levels of certain antibodies in the blood (hypogammaglobulinemia), recurrent bacterial infections, and abnormal retention of mature white blood cells (neutrophils) in the bone marrow (myelokathexis). This condition is caused by mutations in the CXCR4 gene, which is involved in the regulation of white blood cell movement and function.

Get a Free sample for the WHIM Syndrome Market Report:

WHIM Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

WHIM Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The WHIM Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of WHIM Syndrome

Prevalent Cases of WHIM Syndrome by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of WHIM Syndrome Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic WHIM Syndrome

Download the report to understand which factors are driving WHIM Syndrome epidemiology trends @ WHIM Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast

WHIM Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the WHIM Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers WHIM Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the WHIM Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

WHIM Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies



Mavorixafor: X4 Pharmaceuticals

Plerixafor: NIAID X4P-001: X4 Pharmaceuticals

Discover more about therapies set to grab major WHIM Syndrome market share @ WHIM Syndrome Treatment Market

WHIM Syndrome Market Strengths



Emerging drugs like mavorixafor in late-stage clinical development with strong clinical data for treating neutropenia, lymphopenia, sustained improvements in infections and warts in WHIM syndrome patients Support from regulatory authorities by granting ODD status, Breakthrough Designations, and rare pediatric disease designations to encourage clinical drug development for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases

WHIM Syndrome Market Opportunities



There are no disease-specific approved therapies for the treatment of WHIM syndrome

The first product approved for the treatment of WHIM is likely to get a first-mover advantage across the 7MM

The current management of the disease includes only symptomatic treatments and does not affect the underlying cause of the disease CXCR4 mutation Emerging therapeutic options like Mavorixafor could expand their label to treat severe chronic neutropenia, CVID, and lymphopenia

Scope of the WHIM Syndrome Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key WHIM Syndrome Companies: X4 Pharmaceuticals, NIAID, and others

Key WHIM Syndrome Therapies: Mavorixafor, Plerixafor, X4P-001, and others

WHIM Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: WHIM Syndrome current marketed and WHIM Syndrome emerging therapies

WHIM Syndrome Market Dynamics: WHIM Syndrome market drivers and WHIM Syndrome market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies WHIM Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, WHIM Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about WHIM Syndrome companies working in the treatment market, visit @ WHIM Syndrome Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. WHIM Syndrome Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for WHIM Syndrome

3. SWOT analysis of WHIM Syndrome

4. WHIM Syndrome Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. WHIM Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

6. WHIM Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

7. WHIM Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of WHIM Syndrome

9. WHIM Syndrome Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. WHIM Syndrome Unmet Needs

11. WHIM Syndrome Emerging Therapies

12. WHIM Syndrome Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise WHIM Syndrome Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. WHIM Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. WHIM Syndrome Market Drivers

16. WHIM Syndrome Market Barriers

17. WHIM Syndrome Appendix

18. WHIM Syndrome Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.