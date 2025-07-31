403
Douglas Electrical Components Unveils Hermetic MIL-DTL-5015 Connectors For Harsh Environments
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Douglas Electrical Components now offers hermetic MIL-DTL-5015 connectors, a type of hermetic connector designed to provide robust and reliable signal and power connections in extreme conditions. Built for military, aerospace, and other harsh-environment applications, these connectors are engineered to maintain airtight seals, protecting sensitive electronics from moisture, dust, gases, and other environmental contaminants.
Using advanced epoxy hermetic sealing technology, Douglas transforms standard 5015 connectors into fully sealed, high-performance hermetic connectors that ensure leak rates below <1×10?? cc He/sec, delivering the performance and longevity required in mission-critical systems.
Custom Solutions for Demanding Applications
Douglas offers a wide selection of MIL-DTL-5015 hermetic connectors in standard or fully customized formats. Customers can tailor the following to meet their exact specifications:
. Shell sizes and materials
. Insert arrangements
. Mounting styles
. Wire, cable, or bulkhead feedthrough options
From simple drop-in replacements to complex multi-cable assemblies, Douglas provides quick turnaround times and reliable, high-quality hermetic connector solutions to match evolving design and deployment needs.
Key Features of MIL-DTL-5015 Hermetic Connectors
. Hermetically sealed and 100% helium leak tested
. Ultra-low leak rate of <1×10?? cc He/sec
. Suitable for aerospace, military, and industrial use
. Configurable shell sizes, insert layouts, and materials
. Outstanding protection from moisture, dust, and corrosive gases
. Durable, high-performance construction for extreme environments
. Compatible with bulkhead, cable, and wire assemblies
. Standard lead times of 4–6 weeks ARO; expedited services available
Start Your Custom Hermetic Connector Design Today
Our engineering team is ready to help you build a custom MIL-DTL-5015 hermetic connector that fits your application's exact mechanical and electrical requirements. Whether you need a standard configuration or a highly tailored hermetic connector, Douglas Electrical Components ensures your systems remain secure, sealed, and mission-ready.
