Education Min. Presents Reform Plan To Kuwait PM


2025-07-31 10:04:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired a meeting on Thursday with Minister of Education Jalal Al-Tabtabaei to present the Education Reform Plan for 2025-2027, at Al-Bayan Palace.
Minister Al-Tabtabaei presented the plan, which included administrative, financial, engineering, education development, and automation steps to meet international standards.
The plan is comprised of 39 strategic goals; 61 percent of which have been completed so far, according to a cabinet statement.
Al-Tabtabaei also reviewed key achievements under the reform plan, which included the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity into 10th grade's curriculum, aimed at upping students' future skills.
The plan also included updating curriculums from kindergarten to ninth grade, focusing on instilling national identity, to be implemented starting from the 2025-2026 academic year.
The meeting was attended by Acting Chief of the Prime Minister Diwan, Sheikh Khaled Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Acting Undersecretary of the Education Ministry Mohammad Al-Khaldi, and several officials from the Education Ministry. (end)
