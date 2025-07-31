CPSC Warns Consumers To Immediately Stop Using Velazzio Thermo1 Battery Heated Gloves Due To Burn Hazard Risk Of Serious Injury Sold On Amazon

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Velazzio Thermo1 Battery Heated Gloves because they pose a risk of serious injury.

The gloves can overheat or develop hotspots during use, posing a burn hazard to consumers. CPSC has received 137 reported overheating incidents, including 119 burn injuries.

The manufacturer, Jining Liexing Outdoor Products Co., Ltd., of China, has not responded to a request for an acceptable recall.

The gloves were sold in black and contain a rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack in a zippered pocket at the base of the glove. The gloves are sold with a black carrying case and charger. About 58,700 units were sold on Amazon from September 2019 through the present for between $9 and $140.

The gloves were manufactured in China.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately remove the battery from the gloves and dispose of the battery following local hazardous waste disposal procedures.

Note: Do not throw the lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.

