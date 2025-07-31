Onsite Utility Services Welcomes Jorge Gonzalez As Vice President Of Sustainability Solutions

DELAVAN, WI, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Onsite Utility Services Capital is proud to announce the addition of Jorge Gonzalez as Vice President of Sustainability Solutions . With over a decade of experience in clean energy, project management, and green financing, Jorge brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to the company's growing sustainability initiatives.Jorge is a LEED AP-certified professional and a Nevada Certified C-PACE Finance Consultant, with a strong background in commercial solar, energy efficiency, and environmental policy. His career includes impactful roles in both the public and private sectors, where he has led clean energy projects, advised on energy regulations, and helped clients unlock funding through tax credits, rebates, and innovative financing models.Currently pursuing his MBA at Boston University, Jorge also holds a Master of Legal Studies in Environmental Law from the University of Arizona. Fluent in English and Spanish, he is passionate about advancing sustainable solutions that deliver measurable results for clients and communities.“We are thrilled to welcome Jorge to our leadership team,” said Fritz Kreiss, CEO at Onsite Utility Services.“His deep industry knowledge and commitment to clean energy align perfectly with our mission to deliver impactful sustainability solutions across the country.”About ONSITE Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service investment platform, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients across the US, Canada and Mexico. They can be reached at ....To learn more about ONSITE Utility Services and their Energy-as-a-Service offerings, visit .

Fritz Kreiss

Onsite Utility Services Capital, LLC

2622032154 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.