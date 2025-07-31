403
University of California Reaches Deal in Antisemitism Case
(MENAFN) The University of California revealed on Tuesday that it had agreed to a settlement nearing $6.5 million in a legal dispute concerning its response to antisemitic events that unfolded at UCLA amid pro-Palestinian demonstrations last year.
The case was initiated by three Jewish students and a faculty member from UCLA, who contended in their complaint that a protest encampment hindered their ability to access academic facilities such as classrooms and the library.
“We are pleased with the terms of today’s settlement. The injunction and other terms UCLA has agreed to demonstrate real progress in the fight against antisemitism,” stated a collective message from all involved parties, shared via the UC Office of the President.
“This agreement builds on substantive action taken by the University of California and UCLA to promote safety and combat antisemitism on campus. As part of the settlement, UCLA will continue to implement policies that make its campus safer for Jewish students, faculty, and staff,” the statement continued.
The settlement outlines that the university will allocate $2.33 million to “eight groups that support UCLA’s Jewish community,” an additional $320,000 to a campus-focused antisemitism initiative, and $50,000 to each individual plaintiff, amounting to $200,000. Legal expenses are expected to total $3.6 million.
“Antisemitism, harassment, and other forms of intimidation are antithetical to our values and have no place at the University of California. We have been clear about where we have fallen short, and we are committed to doing better moving forward," the university affirmed.
