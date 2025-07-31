ACTUM WELCOMES SKAI BLUE MEDIA, EXPANDING GLOBAL ROSTER OF SENIOR STRATEGISTS SOLVING COMPLEX PROBLEMS FOR CLIENTS

Deal adds world-class interactive marketing and experiential storytelling capabilities to Actum's interdisciplinary platform

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Actum, a global consultancy built to solve complex problems for clients around the world, today announced that Skai Blue Media has joined the firm. Skai Blue Media is an award-winning firm founded by communications and marketing visionary Rakia Reynolds, who joins Actum as Partner. Reynolds, based in New York, brings with her a dynamic team of storytellers who are joining Actum's offices in New York, Washington D.C., and California.

Actum has emerged as one of the fastest-growing firms in the industry, redefining the traditional consulting model. Skai Blue Media's integration into the Actum platform reinforces firm's capabilities with agile, insight-driven teams that influence public conversation, drive narrative innovation, and shape brand perception.

"Actum solves complex business problems for our clients through a team of uniquely talented and experienced senior leaders who roll up their sleeves and do the work," said Fabian Nunez, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Actum. "Rakia is a world-class practitioner who cares deeply about her clients and is obsessed with winning – she is a perfect cultural fit for Actum and our partnership," added Mr. Nunez.

"Actum has cemented itself as the fastest-growing consultancy for a reason, and the remarkable agency Rakia built, one that mixes creativity and disruptive strategy, was a great fit for where we are headed," said Rachel Noerdlinger, Partner at Actum. "Integrating her team throughout the company will only help drive us into the future, navigate a new landscape, and deliver real solutions for our clients."

Reynolds, a recognized thought leader, branding expert, and advocate for equitable storytelling, has spent nearly two decades advising some of the world's most influential companies, creatives, and change-makers. A Professor in Residence at Tik Tok and a visionary leader recognized in Forbes Next 1000, Inc.'s 27 Business Leaders Aiming to Change the World, Dell's "Inspire 100" list, and recipient of New York Women in Communications' 54th Annual Matrix Awards, she brings a proven track record of transforming high-potential brands and personalities into cultural icons. Under her leadership, the agency became a go-to partner for launching, revitalizing, and amplifying brands at the intersection of culture, creativity, and commerce.

"Communications is about community and joining Actum is about future-proofing through the power of partnership," said Ms. Reynolds. "For nearly 15 years, Skai Blue Media has led clients to shape culture, brand perception, and impact across their industries. Joining Actum as Partner allows me to scale that vision globally and support our clients to navigate the fast-moving world of influence, innovation, and connection," added Ms. Reynolds.

"We are really excited to welcome Rakia and Skai Blue to Actum," said Kirill Goncharenko, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Actum. "As the media landscape continues to evolve and how people consume information rapidly shifts, Skai Blue brings new solutions to deliver measurable business outcomes for our clients."

As audiences decentralize and media continues to fragment, clients need communications partners who can seamlessly move across influence, innovation, and impact. The addition of Skai Blue Media follows Actum's recent acquisition of Elevate Public Affairs, underscoring the firm's ability to bring together senior talent across disciplines and geographies through a platform built to meet the moment, solve complex problems, and set the standard for the future of consultancy.

About Actum

Actum is a global consulting firm built to solve complex problems for our clients around the world. Our capabilities in strategy, management, execution, communications, government relations, storytelling and narrative development, digital and social media, advocacy mobilization, special groups, political consulting, public opinion research, and data, are all best in class because our people are best in class. For our clients, we provide seasoned and experienced advisors and partners, from the highest levels of government, media, business, advocacy, politics, technology, and special groups, who lead teams of subject matter experts to deliver exceptional, measurable value and outcomes.



About Skai Blue Media

Skai Blue Media (SBM) is a creative communications agency founded by Rakia Reynolds, known for shaping stories that shift culture. Specializing in strategic communications, brand, business and culture strategy, public relations and content development, SBM partners with clients across industries-including entertainment, tech, finance, retail, and the nonprofit sector-to raise their visibility, navigate change, and lead with clarity and creativity. From launching new ventures to revitalizing legacy brands, SBM supports some of the world's most recognizable names, including Nasdaq, Morgan Stanley, Airbnb, Uber, Dell, Comcast NBCUniversal, SoftBank Opportunity Fund, and the City of Philadelphia. The agency has also amplified voices across the lifestyle industries such as entertainment, sports, and publishing, with clients such as Serena Williams, Dany Garcia, Marsai Martin, We The Urban, Allyson Felix, and Glennon Doyle. With a proven track record of leading brands to show up with purpose and power, SBM operates at the intersection of culture, creativity, and commerce-making it the go-to partner for modern storytelling in a fast-moving world.

