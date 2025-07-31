403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Minister Affirms Country’s Intent to Recognize Palestine
(MENAFN) The UK Business Minister Gareth Thomas has reiterated the government’s dedication to acknowledging a Palestinian state, despite legal objections expressed by members of the House of Lords.
During a morning interview on Thursday, Thomas conveyed that the government considers such recognition to be lawful but emphasized that it ultimately represents a political decision.
"In the end, recognition of another state is a political judgment and over 140 countries have already recognized Palestine, and we’re determined to do so in September if Israel does not end the violence in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and agree to a lasting route towards a two-state solution, and to no annexation in the West Bank," he stated.
Nonetheless, a collective of 40 peers addressed a letter to Lord Hermer, the attorney general, cautioning that recognizing Palestine might contravene international law.
Portions of this letter, which were published by a news agency, assert that the Palestinian territories do not fulfill the legal requirements for statehood as defined by the Montevideo Convention, a 1933 treaty that specifies the standards for state recognition.
According to the convention, a state must possess a permanent population, a defined territory, an operational government, and the capacity to engage in relations with other states.
The peers argue that Palestine arguably does not satisfy any of these four criteria.
During a morning interview on Thursday, Thomas conveyed that the government considers such recognition to be lawful but emphasized that it ultimately represents a political decision.
"In the end, recognition of another state is a political judgment and over 140 countries have already recognized Palestine, and we’re determined to do so in September if Israel does not end the violence in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and agree to a lasting route towards a two-state solution, and to no annexation in the West Bank," he stated.
Nonetheless, a collective of 40 peers addressed a letter to Lord Hermer, the attorney general, cautioning that recognizing Palestine might contravene international law.
Portions of this letter, which were published by a news agency, assert that the Palestinian territories do not fulfill the legal requirements for statehood as defined by the Montevideo Convention, a 1933 treaty that specifies the standards for state recognition.
According to the convention, a state must possess a permanent population, a defined territory, an operational government, and the capacity to engage in relations with other states.
The peers argue that Palestine arguably does not satisfy any of these four criteria.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Multibank Group To List $MBG Token On Gate.Io And MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment