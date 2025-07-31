Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Rolls Out AI Policy to Shape Digital Future

2025-07-31 09:08:37
(MENAFN) Pakistan's federal cabinet has officially greenlit the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy 2025, aiming to fast-track the country's digital evolution, spur innovation, and strengthen economic output, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The landmark policy received approval during a cabinet session led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday. Its primary objective is to cultivate a nationwide AI framework by broadening access to AI technologies, upgrading public sector performance, and fostering new avenues for employment and entrepreneurship.

During the meeting, Sharif emphasized the transformative potential of AI for the country's economy and governance systems. "Our youth are Pakistan's greatest asset, and equipping them with AI skills is a national priority," he stated.

The ambitious roadmap outlined in the policy includes training one million AI specialists by the year 2030, initiating 50,000 AI-integrated public service projects, and generating 1,000 domestically-developed AI solutions within five years. Additionally, the plan provides for 3,000 annual scholarships, backs 1,000 AI research programs, and promotes inclusive access—especially for women and individuals with disabilities.

The policy also prioritizes bolstering cybersecurity infrastructure, safeguarding data, fostering global partnerships, and ensuring compliance with international AI benchmarks.

To steer its execution, an AI Council will be established, tasked with rolling out a comprehensive national action plan.

