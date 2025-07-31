Whispering Brook Financial Launches Wealth Map Radio, Helping Individuals Navigate The Nuances Of Retirement Planning

MENAFN - GetNews) Hosted by Steve Eckroth, the new radio show tackles real-world retirement concerns with practical strategies and accessible insights.

Newtown Square, PA - July 31, 2025 - Whispering Brook Financial, a firm known for its personalized, tax-conscious retirement planning strategies, has launched its new weekly radio program, Wealth Map Radio. Hosted by Steve Eckroth, CEO and Founder, the show airs every Saturday at 10 am on 990AM The Answer , a Philadelphia-based radio station. Episodes are also available on Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Podcasts.







Wealth Map Radio aims to demystify complex financial topics and equip listeners with timely and actionable information on the often-overlooked components of retirement and long-term income planning. Drawing on more than two decades in the finance industry, Mr. Eckroth discusses topics such as social security timing, asset-based long-term care, tax management, inflation considerations, and how to build a sustainable income plan in retirement.

“Most people only pay attention to the big picture – how much they've saved or when they can stop working. But it's often the smaller, strategic decisions that determine whether your retirement income lasts or falls short,” said Mr. Eckroth.“Wealth Map Radio is about unpacking those finer points in a clear, accessible way.”

The radio show maintains a consistent focus on long-term retirement planning and sustainable outcomes. Each episode is structured to address one key aspect of financial preparedness, offering a topic-driven format and education perspectives grounded in Mr. Eckroth's experience working with clients navigating real-world scenarios.

Wealth Map Radio is an extension of Whispering Brook Financial's personalized retirement planning process and its proprietary Compass Report, a strategic outline designed to help individuals map out a path to retirement that focuses on tax efficiency, income planning, and risk reduction. This report outlines general strategies for organizing taxable and tax-deferred assets in a way that may help support long-term income stability in retirement.

By translating these retirement principles into a radio format, Wealth Map Radio seeks to promote broader awareness of issues that can have long-term effects on retirement success. The show bridges public education and in-depth advisory work, providing listeners access to foundational financial knowledge that empowers them to ask better questions and make more informed decisions.

Wealth Map Radio is updated weekly and available to stream or download through major platforms. Each new episode is added every Saturday morning, and listeners can also access the full archive of past episodes by visiting .

About Whispering Brook Financial

Whispering Brook Financial is an independent financial services firm specializing in tax-efficient and holistic retirement strategies. The firm provides individualized guidance through its Compass Report, helping clients identify opportunities to increase retirement income, mitigate common financial risks, and pursue a more fulfilling retirement.

