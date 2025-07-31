Kazakhstan, Türkiye Strengthen Co-Op To Boost Middle Corridor Freight Transit

Kazakhstan, Türkiye Strengthen Co-Op To Boost Middle Corridor Freight Transit
The deal was signed during the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Türkiye and sets the foundation for expanding and improving freight transit services between the two countries. The agreement focuses on increasing the efficiency and competitiveness of the route by establishing regular railway services between Kazakhstan and Türkiye and increasing the volume of transportation on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway section.
The agreement also aims to boost freight capacity on key trade routes connecting China with Europe and Africa, while optimizing transit procedures and logistics coordination to improve the overall efficiency of cargo movement. The parties agreed to simplify customs and administrative processes to ensure the accelerated passage of goods across borders.
In addition, the companies plan to jointly develop digital solutions, including electronic paperless document management systems, to enhance the effective management and tracking of containers and rolling stock.
The sides expressed confidence that the implementation of joint investment projects and initiatives will contribute to the development of Kazakhstan's transport and transit potential.
